Frequently sampled amongst the hip-hop community and remembered for her song “California Soul,” singer Marlena Shaw has died aged 81

Marlena Shaw, studio portrait, New York, 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Renowned jazz and R&B singer Marlena Shaw, whose frequently sampled discography left a lasting impact, has passed away at 81. The announcement was made by her daughter Marla in a video on Facebook.

Marla shared the news, expressing, “It’s with a very heavy heart for myself and my family I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon and artist Marlena Shaw has passed away…She went listening to some of her favourite songs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born Marlina Burgess in 1942, Marlena was introduced to music by her uncle, jazz trumpeter Jimmy Burgess, leading to early exposure including legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis. Despite her talent being evident from a young age, her mother hesitated to let her tour with her uncle, leading Shaw to enrol in the New York State Teachers College in Potsdam to study music.

Although she later dropped out, Shaw's singing career gained momentum in the 1960s when she started making appearances in jazz clubs, including a notable collaboration with jazz trumpeter Howard McGhee in 1963. However, it was in 1966 that her career truly took off when she secured a gig with the Playboy Club chain in Chicago, catching the attention of Chess Records representatives. She signed with Cadet Records, a Chess subsidiary, and released her first two albums.

While at Chess, Shaw released the funk-soul tune "California Soul," which became a UK rare groove scene staple. In 1972, feeling constrained at Chess, she moved to the jazz-oriented Blue Note Records. Her musical versatility shone through in the disco era with hits like a remake of "Touch Me in the Morning" on Columbia Records. Throughout her career, she continued to evolve, recording the Gary Taylor ballad "Without You in My Life" in 1982 and contributing vocals to Phil Upchurch's "Could It Be You" in 1983.