Primark are expected to announce they’ve had another rise in sales this week, despite the ongoing disruption to imports from the Red Sea

Associated British Foods (ABF), the parent company of Primark, is set to announce a rise in sales, reflecting positive sentiment largely driven by the robust performance of Primark over the past year. The high-street fashion chain has experienced notable growth and improved profitability, primarily attributed to the easing of inflationary pressures, resulting in a favourable market outlook.

However, the company faces several challenges that could impact its recent progress. Delays in shipments, particularly through the Red Sea, have introduced disruptions to the supply chain. Weaker footfall on the UK high street and the impending 10% hike in UK living wages from April pose additional challenges.

“The very confident tone set out in September and November is challenged by a confirmed 10% hike in UK living wages, incremental costs from Red Sea disruption and peers calling a peak in sugar prices,” said Jefferies analyst James Grzinic.

Furthermore, the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties prevailing in the market may affect the company's ability to sustain its growth. Rival retailer groups such as Next and Ikea warned earlier this month that delays to deliveries redirected away from the Suez Canal because of attacks in the Red Sea could lead to inflationary pressure if they persist.

What does this mean for Primark shoppers?

For shoppers at Primark, the positive news lies in the potential continuation of competitive pricing and improved offerings. The retailer's improved profitability and easing inflationary pressures could translate into stable or lower prices for consumers. The growth at Primark over the past year has been a key driver in supporting the overall positive sentiment surrounding ABF.