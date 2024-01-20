The long-haired black cat was found tucked away under a rack of Simpsons jumpers, her rescuers say

The cat is in good health, the charity says (Photo: RSPCA/SWNS)

A pet cat was found abandoned in a busy Primark - hidden under a rack of Bart Simpson jumpers.

Baffled workers in the Leicester city centre store called the RSPCA to report they had found the cat - which they suspect had been dumped there - on Tuesday (16 January), and started trawling through CCTV to find out where it had come from. The long-haired black cat was healthy and in good condition, and is currently being cared for at a private cattery.

RSPCA inspector Richard Durant is investigating the concerning incident. He told SWNS it was "very odd" for a someone to abandon a cat in the middle of a busy shop.

The cat was found under these Bart Simpson sweaters (Photo: RSPCA/SWNS)

"A member of staff found the cat, and immediately alerted the manager who then contacted the RSPCA," he said. “I took the cat to a vet who found her to be in good health. She is believed to be aged somewhere between 12 and 18 months old."

Staff at the store are checking CCTV footage from that day, Inspector Durant continued." In the meantime, we’re urging anyone who has any information about this cat to get in touch with us.”

Those with information can call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01209700.

The RSPCA is in the midst of an animal abandonment crisis - which it believes is linked to more and more people struggling to meet the cost of living. Abandonment calls at the charity have reached a three-year high, and rescuers estimate around 18,000 animals were dumped throughout the course of 2023.