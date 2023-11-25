The puppies - who have been named Belle, Jingle, Tinsel, Holly and Santa - all had skin conditions, and were so thin they were shivering when found

Five puppies were callously dumped in a cage in a Salford street this week - the same day the RSPCA revealed shocking new figures on the abandonment crisis faced by UK animal charities.

The RSPCA alone is on course to see a shocking 33% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 compared to 2020, with close to 18,000 animals dumped in the UK so far this year. The animal rescue charity - like many others - feared it was on the brink of a "winter crisis", after calls to its emergency line about abandoned pets reached a three-year high.

On the same day the figures were released, five puppies were abandoned on a pavement in a dog crate, which had been covered in a large sheet. All of the pups - who are dachshunds - had skin conditions, worms and were underweight. They were found by a member of the public outside a derelict building in Oak Road, Salford, the charity said.

The five dachshunds were found abandoned in a create, on the street (NationalWorld/RSPCA)

Animal rescue officer Jess Pierce attended to collect the litter. When she arrived she found all the puppies were shivering, with one unable to stand properly. “They are all very thin, you can see their ribs - they have very little fat on them and it is no wonder they were shivering. They have a skin condition and were also covered in fleas and faeces; the poor puppies were not in a good state at all," she said.

“Whoever did this left a bowl of water in the crate, but it concerns us that someone thought it was okay to abandon these puppies in the first place - they are only around 16 weeks old, so are young and defenceless. I hate to think what could have happened to them had they not been found.”

The puppies - who have been named Belle, Jingle, Tinsel, Holly and Santa - are now at an RSPCA centre for some TLC. Ms Pierce added: “I’m urging anyone who knows who dumped these pups to get in touch with us in complete confidence. It’s not acceptable to abandon animals in such a callous way.” Those with information about the puppies can contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1188117.

RSPCA inspectorate commissioner Dermot Murphy earlier said he blamed the cost of living crisis for the huge abandonment uptick. “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm," he said. “Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months... Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis."