With Storm Isha set to batter the United Kingdom from today, what areas will be affected the most - and where is the latest yellow weather warning for?

Storm Isha continues its procession towards the UK today - but which areas will be affected the most? Picture: Met Office UK

It’s been a particularly cold start to 2024, with sub-zero temperatures and the occasional flurry of snow in some parts making an exceptionally icy start to many people’s New Year. This comes also as another storm front approached the United Kingdom, with Storm Isha expected to hit the country from today.

The Met Office in its forecast for the day has indicated that there is a large weather pattern on the way later today, coming in from the Irish Sea and expected to bring with it heavy rain for parts of the United Kingdom, leading to some revised weather warnings for places in the country as the bitter winds continue to batter areas of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heaviest of the rainfall looks to be centred around Scotland today though, with the heaviest downpours expected around Stranraer, Cumnock and Glasgow from 8pm this evening, with the heavy rain moving across the North East of Scotland later in the evening.

Though the south of England can expect periods of heavy rain, and the weather system moves across Wales in the afternoon, easing briefly before another expected heavy downpour to take place this evening, extended across Exeter, Yeovil and Southampton before passing across the southern part of London.

The risk to life regarding wind might alleviate a little today, with the strongest gusts of wind predicted to occur on the coast of North West Wales, where the highest speed the Met Office are forecasting are gusts up to 71mph near Caernarfon.

Are any yellow or amber weather warnings still in effect today?

There are still two weather warnings in effect for today, with the Met Office now including a new yellow weather warning for Tuesday January 23 and Wednesday January 24 2024 having been issued overnight.

Amber weather warnings (potential risk to life)

Issued for Sunday January 21 from 6pm to January 22 at 9am.

Warning of wind - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | north east England | north west England | Northern Ireland | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | south west England | Strathclyde | Wales | Yorkshire & Humber

Issued for January 22 from 12am to January 22 at 9am.

Warning of wind - Areas affected: London & south east England

Issued for January 21 at 6am until January 22 at 6am

Warnings of rain - areas affected: north east England | north west England | Yorkshire & Humber | Wales

Issued for January 21 at 12am until January 22 at 12am

Warnings of wind - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | East Midlands | east of England | Grampian | Highlands & Eilean Siar | London & south east England | north east England | North West England | Northern Ireland | Orkney & Shetland | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | south west England | Strathclyde | Wales | West Midlands | Yorkshire & Humber

Issued for January 21 at 3pm until January 21 at 11:59pm

Warnings for rain - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | Grampian | Highlands & Eilean Siar | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | Strathclyde

Issued for January 23 from 4pm until January 24 at 12pm

Warnings for rain - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | East Midlands | Grampian | Highlands & Eilean Siar | north east England | north west England | Northern Ireland | Orkney & Shetland | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | Strathclyde | Wales | Yorkshire & Humber

Are there any flood warnings in effect today?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are eight flood warnings in effect for the following areas in the UK today: