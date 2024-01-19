An electrical safety charity has advised that people should replace their electric blanket after a certain number of years

A burnt mattress following an electric blanket fire. Photo by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

An electrical safety charity has warned people that they should consider replacing their heated blankets after a few years of use following a spike in electric blanket fires.

Electrical Safety First say that "the perfect storm of high energy bills and cold weather" could lead to further blazes as households try to stay warm this winter. New data analysis by the organisation has shown that accidental fires caused by electric blankets has risen 38% versus the previous year as homes seek to keep energy bills down amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Luke Osborne, Deputy Technical Director of Electrical Safety First, said fires that start in beds, where electric blankets are often used, can be "particularly devastating". He added: “It’s not uncommon for those involved in these fires to suffer from smoke inhalation, severe burns or, in some cases, sadly even lose their life. Nobody should ever be put in danger just because they want to stay warm."

Analysis by the charity shows 29 accidental electric blanket fires occurred in the year 2022/2023, up from 21 in 2021/2022. Shockingly, more than one in three of these fires results in either a casualty or a fatality. In total, 82% of the 29 electric blanket fires recorded in the latest year were linked to faults, raising concerns that older blankets may be going unchecked after years of use where they are prone to wear and tear.

To keep themselves safe, Electrical Safety First advises that owners of electric blankets that are 10 years old should consider replacing their device. Blankets are prone to wear and tear after years of folding and storage which can leave them damaged and increase the risk of fire. Charity representatives also said it is important to regularly inspect your blanket for scorch marks or frayed wires and advise that, if in doubt, have it inspected by a professional to ensure it is not faulty and still safe.

“Your electric blankets can become damaged over time when folded and stored,” Osborne said. “Wires inside the device are prone to fraying or breaking after years of being folded and stored away which can risk the buildup of heat. With energy bills still sky high for many, and sub-zero temperature gripping the country, many are seeking to heat the body rather than the home, meaning more of these devices are likely to be in use. They can be great ways to stay warm but if they are not used correctly or not checked for some time the fires they cause can be utterly devastating.”

Advice on safe electric blanket and heater use Electrical Safety First suggests changing your electric blanket if: The fabric is worn or frayed.

Scorch marks or discoloration areas are visible on the fabric

Wires are visible or poking through the fabric.

There is damage to the flexible cord between the supply plug and the control and/or the control to the blanket.

The control is making a buzzing sound when switched on and/or is giving off a smell.

The connector fitted to the blanket is damaged or over-heating. How to use your portable heater safely: Put your heater on a level surface, well away from anything or anyone that could knock it over.

Make sure your heater is at least well away from combustible materials, such as paper, furniture or curtains.

Never use it to dry your clothes!

Never leave your heater unattended for long periods whilst in use, or while you are asleep.

Avoid powering a heater from an extension lead – they can easily be overloaded and cause fires.

Ensure you have a working smoke alarm on every floor in your home and test them regularly, it could save your life.

The charity advise that people always turn their electric blanket off before they get in bed if it does not come with a timer to ensure that they do not fall asleep with it still turned on. Newer blankets do, however, often come with a timer switch to ensure this does not happen.

With energy bills remaining high the charity is also concerned that many households will continue to use portable heaters when trying to warm certain rooms in thier home, but they may be risking accidents if these heaters are either left on overnight or positioned too close to furniture or fabrics.

Previous research by Electrical Safety First in the winter of 2022 showed an 8% increase year-on-year in those planning to use electric heaters last winter to heat a single room in their home. That is the equivalent of 4.3 million people across the UK.

Pictures released by Essex Fire & Rescue Service, which you can see below, show smoke billowing from a house caused by a halogen heater fire from an incident last winter. The fire was believed to have been caused when the heater set alight to furniture or other items nearby.

A home billowing with smoke from a halogen heater fire last year. Photo by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

