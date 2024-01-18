The husband of late influencer Mila De Jesus, George Kowszik, has paid tribute to his late wife on Facebook, just days after she died at the age of 35

The husband of late influencer Mila De Jesus, George Kowszik, has paid tribute to her. The pair are pictured together. Photo by Instagram/Mila De Jesus.

The husband of a weight loss influencer who died suddenly earlier this month has paid tribute to his late wife on Facebook, calling her "beautiful".

Mila De Jesus, who rose to fame online for sharing her weight loss journey, died at the age of 35 on Friday (January 12) and her untimely death was announced by her family on Monday (January 15).

The post read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot." An official cause of death has not been announced. Her husband, George Kowszik, aged 60, has since paid tribute to his late wife in his own post on Facebook.

The day after her death, on Saturday January 13, he wrote: "I am not really good with words and talking here.. I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much for her. I don't know what to say."

On Tuesday (January 16), Kowszik wrote a follow-up post and thanked people for their support during his time of mourning. He wrote: “Everyone of my wife's and I friends and family. Your beautiful kind, caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS... Have instilled such PEACE..in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt."

He continued: “My wife loved me and believed in me through God which impacted my life and hers together. I will never ever forget what God has blessed me and my beautiful [wife] and her very wonderful children. I'm sorry I can't talk right now.. crying too much. forgive me.”

Since De Jesus' death, many tributes have been left to her online. One fan wrote: "Speechless! May God receive her. I will keep you forever in my heart. You marked an important moment in my life." Another, who said they had been following De Jesus from the beginning, said: " So sad, my God. A lot of light, Mila. Rest in peace," and also shared a broken heart emoji.

De Jesus was a social media star, mother-of-four and wife. She was born in Brazil but lived in Boston, United States. She died just four months after marrying her new husband George Kowszik. Her children are from a previous marriage.

She gained a following on her Instagram page six years ago when she underwent major weight loss surgery and shared her journey online. No official cause of death has been released for Mila De Jesus, but it is thought she had a heart attack. The circumstances which led to this alleged medical episode have not been made public.