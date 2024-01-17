YouTuber and animal influencer Brian Barczyk has died at age 54 of pancreatic cancer. Photo by Instagram/Brian Barczyk.

An Youtube user and social media influencer who was known for sharing viral videos of himself with reptiles has died at the age of 54 of pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Barczyk died earlier this month at the age of 54. His death was announced on his official Instagram page, @snakebytestv, on Monday January 15, with his team remembering him as a "visionary, mentor, and friend" in a lengthy tribute. So, just who was Barczyk, what happened to him, what did the full statement announcing his passing say, and what tributes have been left to him? Read on to find out more.

Who was Brian Barczyk?

Barczyk was an American social media star who won followers because of his videos which included a wide variety of animals including reptiles. Barczyk had access to many species because he was the founder of Michigan zoo The Reptarium.

He had more than five million subscribers on his Youtube channel @BrianBarczyk, where he posted more than 2,000 videos over many years. He also had 1.7 million followers on his Instagram account.

As well as finding social media fame, Barczyk was also a star of the small screen and featured on Discovery Channel show Venom Hunters. He was born in September 1969, and is survived by his wife, Lori, and two children Noah and Jade.

YouTuber and animal influencer Brian Barczyk has died at age 54 of pancreatic cancer. Photo by Instagram/Brian Barczyk.

What happened to Brian Barczyk?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barczyk announced to his fans that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer last year. His death came 10 days after he posted a 16-minute-long goodbye video on his YouTube channel, entitled "This Is Goodbye…", which he recorded before he entered hospice care.

"It’s been an amazing journey and one that has changed my life", he said in a very softly spoken voice, and then also thanked his "reptile army" for their support. Speaking about his many fans, The Reptarium, and his social media success, he also said that he felt he had been one of the "lucky ones".

He added: "I’m going to be able to look down on the legacy, I’m going to be able to look down on my family, and everyone who I love. I’m the lucky one." He then became emotional as he admitted he was "ready" to go. Reflecting on 2023, he said: "I’m ready, guys. It was a tough year. It was so painful, the pain was incredible, the sickness was incredible, the treatment was incredible, everything about it was so bad."

A message in the comments section from Barczyk's colleagues at The Reptarium said he spent his final days with his family and loved ones. They added: "Brian loves each and every one of you and thanks you for your unwavering support."

What tributes have been left to Brian Barczyk?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full statement announcing Barczyk's death read: "On behalf of the Barczyk family and our entire team at The Reptarium, it is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Brian Barczyk. More than the guiding light of our organisation, Brian’s fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Brian’s family, his friends, and all those whose lives he has touched. We’ve lost an exceptional individual – a visionary, mentor, and friend. For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Brian’s absence leaves an immeasurable void. As we navigate this difficult time, we find comfort in the memories and the lasting light of Brian’s work. He will be deeply missed but indeed, never forgotten."

Barczyk's fans have left many tributes to him on his social media. One person said: "I'm sobbing right now. Thank you, Brian for all that you've done for herpetology! I love you, man. You're an inspiration to us all."

Another said: " Brian, fly high and I hope you are having a blast up there. You have made a big difference in so many lives including my own. I never got the chance to come to the Reptarium or meet you to say thank you. My heart goes out to all of your loved ones. I will be praying for you guys!" One other fan added: "I started watching Brian at 16 years old, I’m 28, you made me appreciate animals. Rest easy bud️."

Advertisement

Advertisement