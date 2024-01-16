A Youtuber attempted to go viral with his disgusting videos which showed him dumping feces on unsuspecting people on the train

Youtuber YaNike has been arrested for 'throwing buckets of poo' on innocent train commuters. Photo by Youtube/YaNike.

There are many things that people will do in pursuit of online hits. Some of these are a little strange and then there's this one that really stinks . . . A prankster has been arrested for dumping buckets for throwing poo over unsuspecting commuters.

The man, who has been named by the authorities as Y.D., boarded the metro in Belgium and threw a combination of dog feces, oil, beer, water, fallen leaves and paint at innocent bystanders.

Since his arrest the man has been identified as Youtuber YaNike. The prosecutor's office says the incidents can be seen in seven out of the 16 videos on his account. He reportedly confessed what he had done to police on Tuesday January 2, and the day after officials charged him with assault and battery, damage to property using violence and property damage.

In the most revolting video, which was recorded on Tuesday November 28, he dumps a bucket full of fecal matter onto a horrified train passenger before fleeing the train. The gross video was titled "Suprise du chef (6)" which, sickeningly, translates to "Chef's Surprise".

The victim filed a complaint, according to local outlet Sudinfo , and a complaint was also filed by local transportation operator STIB, according to Politico.

On other videos on his account, YaNike even shows himself mixing up his repulsive concoction before taking it onto a train and splashing it down on someone. According to the r/Belgium subreddit, he’s carried out this so-called prank at least twice.

Little is known about the Youtuber other than his channel has around 200 subscribers. His real name is not known. It is likely that he carried out the stinky stunt in an effort to go viral. Now, he has gone viral, but more than likely not the way he wanted.