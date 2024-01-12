TikTok prankster Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, has apologised for his online 'pranks', which he now says he realises were 'crimes'

TikTok prankster Mizzy, whose real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, has apologised for his online 'pranks', which he now says he realises were 'crimes' after been released from a young offenders' institution. Photo credit should read: Ben Gorton/PA Wire

O'Garro, of Hackney, London, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ detention in a young offenders' institution in November after posting videos of people without their consent on social media, and breaching a court order by doing so. The Met Police previously said the videos caused "widespread upset, distress and concern".

Speaking to a local TV station following his release last night (Thursday January 11), O'Garro said that his time in the institution had taught him that he was "wrong" and what he did was "bad".

In his first interview since being freed, the 19-year-old father-of-one told London Live: "I acknowledge that [my actions] were wrong, and they shouldn't be done. It sunk in that 'ah, man's actually doing crazy stuff'. When I watched the [videos] back, I've been like 'oh that's not very nice is it?'

"I've learnt a lot, but mainly to be empathetic. If I had empathy from the start, then none of this would really have happened. I would have been like 'this is bad, what am I doing?" he added.

When he was asked what he would say to the unsuspecting people he had included in his pranks, he said: "I'd say sorry, first of all. Sorry, I didn't mean for it to get out of hand. I was just having fun. In my circumstances, being a young father and trying to make it out of what I've been put into, I just done whatever I could do.

"But it wasn't right at the end of the day. It wasn't right. And I do acknowledge that. I feel like I wasn't empathetic to other people, and now that's changed."

'It was actually kind of wrong'

O'Garro said that he was surrounded by "a lot of friends who do crime" and that he used social media as a way to make a name for himself and try to improve his life. He went on to say he had been "gassed" when his videos first went viral, and he'd seen "millions and millions of views" growing on each of his videos.

He admitted that he "wouldn't care" about the content of the videos, as long as it received many hits. "I'd be like 'yeah I've got a viral video'," he said. "But now. . . I realise that yeah, it was actually kind of wrong, me trolling this person, or embarrassing this person on camera and then posting it to the world to see. At the end of the day, that's all my past now and I'm trying to change better for the future."

O'Garro said that he would still like to be known as a comedic influencer in the future and make more prank videos, but in the right way. He said would want to follow YouTubers who "are doing it in a way that's not . . . harming the person, but is drawing a smile to both parties".

He also said he now realised that his previous videos, which included showing him walking into a person's house uninvited and taking a person's dog from them, "not even pranks" and "more crimes". He added: "I don't really need to do pranks in the way I've done them before, in wild, reckless manners.

"I'm gonna try to change it for the better, and do more public videos that are, let us say, more welcoming to people . . . more influencer stuff, more music, boxing, try to get things back into shape."

'I need to build up my reputation again'

Despite his aspirations to be a more positive name on social media, people won't be seeing O'Garro back on social media sites until at least 2026. That's because for the next two years, his court-imposed criminal behaviour (CBO) order bars him from sharing videos on social media. In addition, some individual social media sites have banned him from their platforms.

He said, however, that after his CBO lifts, he would like to do more videos that involve him "just talking to the public and the youth about my experience, and opening it up to their experience as well".

He said he plans to use the time until his order lifts to attend college, apply for jobs and take drama classes, as he would also like a career in modelling and acting. "I need to build up my reputation again," he said.

He finished the interview by urging others to learn from his experience. He warned: "Don't go down the way that I went down, because look where it ended up. I went to prison, I got sectioned. So much different things have happened to me. I can't even secure a proper job now.

"My life is going down, and it's only for me to bring it back up. You can continue making [your own life] go up or you can bring it down, so it's on you whether you want to do that - simple as."

"You don't want to go to jail," he added. "Jail is not a place you want to be, being restricted to four walls all day, and getting told when to eat, where to go toilet, when to shower, and being around other people that are committing worse crimes, doing worse things. . . it's not it. Many fights, many bad stuff go on in there."

O’Garro was fined £365 and issued with the CBO on May 24 last year, when he was 18-years-old, after a police investigation into his social media posts. He was also banned from posting videos online without the permission of people in the video at the time.

But just hours after he pleaded guilty and walked out of court, O’Garro allegedly created new online profiles and published more videos on social media, including TikTok and Twitter, now known as X. He was charged with three breaches of the order on May 27.