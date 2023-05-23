For the curious.
Teen arrested after TikTok videos allegedly show 'pranksters' entering homes without permission

The Met Police said the videos caused "widespread upset, distress and concern"

Rochelle Barrand
Rochelle Barrand
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a police investigation into TikTok "pranks", which appeared to show people entering family homes uninvited.

The unnamed man was arrested on Monday (22 May), Met Police have confirmed, and he remains in police custody. The arrest follows the circulation of videos online which allegedly show the man making unsolicited approaches towards people in the street or on public transport.

It another video three people appear to enter a couple's house in London without permission. They only leave when the male occupant says there are kids inside. It is unknown when the videos were filmed.

The Met said that the investigation included social media videos which allegedly showed "apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners".

The Met Police said the teenager is currently being held in police custody over a series of prank videos on TikTok.

Det Ch Supt James Conway, part of the policing team in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, east London, said: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.

"Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation. A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing."

