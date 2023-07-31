The TikTok personality told his 1.3 million followers he was ‘going to jail’ in on of his latest posts

A TikTok user who was first arrested for assault last year has been rearrested and had his bond revoked by a court while he awaits his trial.

Wyatt Yeager, known on the social media site as Icy Wyatt, was originally arrested in March 2022, but on Friday (28 July) he appeared before a judge in a Broward County court, Florida, United States, where he was rearrested and the bond revoked, according to local news outlet NBC 6 South Florida. This means that Yeager will now have to await his trial for the assault charges from jail.

So, just who is Icy Wyatt, what are the charges against him and when will he stand trial? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Icy Wyatt?

Wyatt Yeager is a 25-year-old TikTok star, better known to his fans as Icy Wyatt. He has 1.3 million followers on his TikTok account, @IcyWyatt. He was born on 4 July in Torrance, California.

He posts about his everyday life, including what his favourite shoes are, what he’s been doing with his loved ones and his pets, and where he’s been on holiday. He also regularly posts videos where he invites his followers to ‘come eat with me’. These videos show Yeager unveiling takeaway food he has just ordered, from fast food chains such as McDonalds and Subway, and then rating it as he eats it. He’s also known for enthusiastically tapping the paper bags which contain his food before he opens them.

He last posted on his TikTok channel around a week ago, when he uploaded a video of what he may look like as an old man which had presumably been created using age progression software. The video was overlaid with the phrase “when you find out you’re going to jail and gonna look like this when you get out”.

Why was Icy Wyatt arrested?

Yeager was arrested on 28 March 2022 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of battery on an officer, and one count of resisting arrest, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

This was due to an incident in which he was driving a pink Mercedes "erratically" and stopped in the middle of West Sunrise Boulevard, Florida, according to court documents, as reported by NBC 6 South Florida.

TikTok star Wyatt Yeager, known as Icy Wyatt, is best known for inviting his followers to eat with him as he rates fast food (left), but he's been arrested for assault. Right is his mugshot. Photos by TIkTok/IcyWyatt

Two people supposedly told Yeager to move and a confrontation then occurred when he followed them into a nearby car park. The social media star then allegedly began threatening the two people who had asked him to move his car and then took a gun out of his car, the documents say. Yeager is then said to have hit one of the victims in the back of the head with his gun.

A video obtained by NBC 6 South Florida shows Yeager getting pushed to the ground by police officers. The police say that Yeager became violent while he was being arrested and kicked an officer in the thigh.

Back in September 2022, however, Yeager posted a video to his TikTok account in which he claimed that the two people had been following him in their vehicle and had been “harassing” him and also “tried to attack” him. He also alleged that police used “excessive force” when they arrested him at his home. He said he thought he had been “targeted” because of the way he looks and implied that his TikTok presence may be a contributing factor to what happened because, he said, “it’s so easy to look people up on social media.” He also posted a video which included his own police mugshot.

At his appearance in court on 28 July, a judge ruled that Yeager would remain in jail until his trial due to an additional warrant that he received after being given a bond in 2022.

When will Icy Wyatt stand trial?