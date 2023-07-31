YNW Melly - real name Jamell Demons - is facing two first-degree murder charges for the 2018 killings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas

YNW Melly cracked a smile when his double-murder case was branded a mistrial, thinking that he may have just dodged a bullet and already had his eye on the exit door to freedom. But after a meeting between the defence and state last week, the popular US rapper's retrial has been given an official start date - which means it's not over yet.

The 24-year-old - real name Jamell Demons - is facing two first-degree murder charges for the October 2018 killings of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, 19, in Miramar, Florida. The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges but faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

But the trial was put in doubt on 22 July after Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy ruled a mistrial as the jury could not reach a majority verdict despite three days of deliberations, when he said: "Our system doesn't work without getting people from the community to come in here and listen to the facts of the case and make decisions.

"You gave us the time and you put your best effort to see if you could bring this case to a resolution, unfortunately it wasn't able to happen but I want to thank you again for your time and consideration of the case."

Here is everything you need to know about YNW Melly's retrial.

When is YNW Melly's retrial?

The defence and state met for a status hearing on Friday (28 July) where the prosecution revealed their intentions to retry YNW Melly's double murder case. The rapper also confirmed he would be keeping with his current representation: David A. Howard and Raven Ramona Liberty.

Judge Murphy will go through a jury selection process on 2 October. According to Florida Courts, YNW Melly's retrial will commence between 1-3 October.

Why is YNW Melly's double murder case going to a retrial?