While YNW Melly faces his ongoing homocide trial, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg and other rappers have previously had to appear in court for crimes

Rapper YNW Melly's homicide trial continues where police allege the now 14-year-old fatally shot his friends and then staged the scene to make it look like a drive-by shooting. The rapper - whose real name is Jamell Maurice Menos, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but there have been accusations that he disrespected one of the victims' mum while in court by blowing a kiss at her.

The trial has now entered its fourth week and earlier this week a video was shown to the court - but not the jury - of Melly claiming he was going to turn himself in while allegedly hiding in a suitcase.

The trial - which has been four years in the making - saw the jury selection process take just under two months to complete.

But Melly isn't the only rapper - or the most recent - to face major criminal charges in court. NationalWorld takes a look back:

Snoop Dogg - acquitted of murder charges

Back in the mid-1990s, Snoop Dogg's career could have taken a major turn as he faced murder charges. After his features on Dr Dre's The Chronic and his debut album Doggystyle, Snoop looked set for a successful career.

That nearly all changed in 1993 when Snoop and his bodyguard intervened in a heated argument where the bodyguard ended up pulling the trigger.

Rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg (C), whose real name is Clavin Broadus, holds his head after hearing the not-guilty verdict 20 February on first and second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a gang member.

Maintaining it was self-defence, the pair eventually beat murder charges and were acquitted. Thus came the famous image of Snoop bowing his head in prayer as the verdict was read out.

Tupac Shakur - rape conviction

In 1993, rapper Tupac Shakur was charged with first-degree sexual assault by a 19-year-old fan named Ayanna Jackson.

And if things weren't already bad for him, Tupac was then shot and robbed at New York's Quad Studios. Against the doctor's orders, he appeared in court bandaged up in a wheelchair.

The trial began in November 1994 and after a damning testimony from the victim, Tupac was found guilty of sexual assault but acquitted on gun and sodomy charges.

He only served eight months though as Tupac was released on a $1.4 million bail.

Jay Z - plea deal in stabbing case

Jay-Z performs with The Roots on "MTV Unplugged" at the MTV studios in New York City. 11/18/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

The richest rapper and arguably most famous alive also has a court case under his belt that seems to have faded out of the memory of many people.

In November 1999 at the Kit Kat Club, rapper Q-Tip hosted an album release party. Jay-Z was in attendance and so was Lance "Un" Rivera, the CEO of Untertainment record label.

After Rivera had to be rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his shoulder and abdomen, Jay-Z was quickly pinpointed as the man responsible.

Facing felony assault in the second degree, Jay-Z ended up taking a plea deal that meant he served three years probation instead of a possible prison sentence of 15 years.

Diddy and Shyne - Nightclub shooting

Jamal 'Shyne' Barrow (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs (R) during their trial

Rap mogul Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were partying at Club New York when an altercation broke out between his labelmate Jamal 'Shyne' Barrow and a man named Mattew 'Scar' Allen.

Shyne then pulled out a gun and began firing wildly in the air - shots that injured three bystanders. Diddy and Shyne were arrested shortly after fleeing the scene and while the later was charged with attempted murder and weapon possession charges, Diddy was also charged with several weapon charges.

The trial began in January 2002. Diddy was eventually acquitted but the law came down harder on Shyne who was sentenced to 10 years for reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and other charges. He was released in 2009 but quickly deported back to his native country - Belize.

Eminem - possession of a concealed weapon

Eminem (Marshall Mathers) stands before the press alongside his lawyer in Macomb County Court following his sentencing on concealed weapons charges April 10, 2001 in Michigan. Mathers was given two years probation. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Newsmakers)

It seems Eminem's wild antics in the early 2000s were not confined to his music videos. The rapper pulled out a loaded gun during an argument at a car audio shop in Michigan.

The next day, it is said that Eminem saw his then-wife with another man who he then assaulted and was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and assault. He pled guilty to the charges and even referenced the incident in subsequent songs.

T.I. - multiple gun charges

At the height of his popularity, T.I. was arrested on multiple gun charges in 2007. Being a convicted felon, the Atlanta rapper was not allowed to own a gun so he was placed in handcuffs when the ATF busted him with machine guns and silencers.

A subsequent raid found further weapons at his home but a possible 10-year sentence was reduced to one-year and 1,500 hours of community service.

Lil Wayne - gun possession

At a time when he was probably the biggest rapper in the industry, Lil Wayne was arrested in New York City with a gun after performing at a concert in 2007.