Kevin Spacey has denied charges including sexual assault and indecent assault against four men between 2001 and 2003

Kevin Spacey appeared for the first time in front of the court during his sexual assault trial in London. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey broke down in court on Thursday (13 July) as he gave evidence for the first time during his sexual assault trial in London.

The award-winning actor appeared in the witness box at London's Southwark Crown Court for the first time during his month-long trial. He faces 12 charges of sexual assault and indecent assault against four men between 2001 and 2003 - this includes seven counts of sexual assault, three of indecent assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

In his first appearance on the stand, Spacey held back tears as he told jurors that the allegations decimated his career, with work and money drying up as a result.

What did Kevin Spacey say in his London trial?

Taking to the stand, Spacey was asked about a range of topics by his barrister Patrick Gibbs KC.

Speaking about the 2017 Buzzfeed article in which he was accused of an unwanted sexual advance by American actor Anthony Rapp, he told the court: “My world exploded."

He continued: “With a few exceptions over the last five, six years, I have not been able to work. I’ve had no money coming in and I’ve had a lot of legal bills and things to fight against, and I haven’t paid it all off so I still owe money.”

The allegation levelled at Spacey by Raap was found not proven during a civil trial in October 2022.

He also addressed his statement following the allegations being made public in which he came out as gay. Spacey told the court: “Members of the LGTBQ+ community were upset because I came out while I was responding to an accusation … now I understand why it was read that way, but I hadn’t put those two things together."

Speaking about one allegation made against him by a man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in which he is accused of grabbing his penis while driving in a car in the early 2000s.

Spacey said that he had had an "intimate" relationship with the accuser, adding that he was "crushed" by the allegations.

He said: “Slowly over time [the relationship] became somewhat sexual but we never had sex together because he made it clear he didn’t want to go any further, and that happens at times, and you respect how far someone wants to go or not go.

“It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle and it was touching and in my mind romantic.”

Speaking of a second allegation in which a second man has accused him of grabbing his crotch after making a "barrage of vile comments" towards him. The actor denied the claims, saying: “I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him, and wouldn’t, and never have to anyone in my life.”