A jury in a New York civil trial against actor Kevin Spacey has ruled that he did not molest fellow actor Anthony Rapp in 1986.

A New York jury has ruled that Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey did not molest fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp, who is known for his work in Star Trek: New Discovery, made the accusation that Spacey had made unwanted sexual advances toward him in 1986. At the time, the pair were both relatively unknown actors and were appearing together on Broadway.

At the time of the alleged offence, Rapp was 14, while Spacey was 26. Rapp accused the actor of climbing on top of him at a New Year’s party.

Rapp, now 50, said that the encounter with Spacey, 63, was “the single most traumatic event” of his life. Spacey flat out denied the allegations; his lawyer would later say that Rapp had “created a story” as he was jealous of his previous co-star’s future success.

Following a civil trial at Manhattan Federal Court, the jury deliberated for one hour before ruling that Spacey did not molest Rapp. Rapp had been seeking $40million in damages.