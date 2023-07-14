Benjamin Mendy became the most expensive defender in history when he signed for Manchester City in 2017

Benjamin Mendy was suspended from Manchester City at the start of the 2021/22 season (Getty Images)

The French left back, who is currently a free agent was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in October 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mendy was also charged with the attempted rape of a 29-year-old woman at his home two years earlier.

The footballer denied both charges and was found not guilty by the jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court. He claimed the encounters had been consensual.

The French defender was suspended by Manchester City after his arrest in August 2021 and hasn’t featured for the club since the opening day defeat to Tottenham two seasons ago.

But when did Benjamin Mendy’s Manchester City contract expire and did he remain on the payroll at the time?

When did Manchester City sign Benjamin Mendy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City signed Benjamin Mendy on 24 July 2017 for a reported fee of £52 million. The transfer fee made him the most expensive defender in football history at the time.

While the fee was very expensive at the time it was widely viewed as an ambitious signing. Mendy had played 34 times for Monaco in the previous season - helping the club to their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and also playing an integral role in their road to the Champions League semi-final.

The French defender struggled to live up to the expectations during his first four seasons with the club and suffered a series of long term injuries.

Mendy was also a member of the French squad which won the World Cup in 2018 - he made one substitute appearance during the tournament in a group stage game against Denmark.

When did Benjamin Mendy’s Manchester City contract end?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benjamin Mendy was given a six-year contract at Manchester City when he signed for the club in 2017 and was released when his contract expired in June 2023.

The French defender signed a £28m contract with the Citizens which reportedly saw him pick up an annual average salary of around £4.6m a year.

Manchester City suspended Mendy after his arrest at the start of the 2021/22 season.

The French World Cup winner told Chester Crown Court that the champions withdrew his salary a month later in September 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement