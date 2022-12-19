The jury in the trial of Benjamin Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie first retired on 5 December

A juror in the trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been discharged for medical reasons after the jury returned to court following a week-long break from considering its verdicts.

Judge Steven Everett told Chester Crown Court the trial will continue with the 11 remaining jurors – seven men and four women. The jury first retired on 5 December but has been hit by Covid-19 and a week-long break before reconvening on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Judge Everett told jurors that if they have not reached verdicts by Thursday the court may sit on Friday but otherwise will reconvene on 3 January, if necessary.

Mendy, 28, and his co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, have been on trial since August 10, accused of multiple sex offences against young women.

Advertisement

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women. Both men deny all offences. Thirteen women in all had accused the defendants of sexual offences.

Advertisement

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is charged with multiple sex offences against a string of young women.

Partway through the trial, the judge ordered the jury to find the defendants not guilty on all charges relating to one of the women after a “sex video” emerged of her having “willing” sex with Matturie at a time when she claimed he raped her.

Advertisement