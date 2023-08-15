Sunak warned that anyone who gets involved with criminal flashmobs and anti-social behaviour will be “met with the full force of the law”

The Prime Minister has condemned people who use social media sites like TikTok to organise disruption and anti-social behaviour, and has called such actions “appalling” and “unacceptable”.

Rishi Sunak also had a stark warning for any youngsters who may be tempted to get involved in future criminal flashmobs and said that if they did so they would be “met with the full force of the law”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footage taken on the day showed police wielding batons in a clash with dozens of young men and wrestling some of them away, while officers on horseback helped to disperse hundreds of people. West End stores were also forced to close their shutters and lock customers inside during the looting bid, which was reportedly inspired by a social media craze encouraging people to take part in an “Oxford Street JD robbery”. The Metropolitan Police said they issued 34 dispersal orders during the incident.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned people who use social media sites like TikTok to plan crime. Photo by Getty Images.

“Simply unacceptable in our society”

Sunak was asked what he made of the incident, which happened while he was on holiday with his family, and said: “I have got to say it is appalling. Criminal damage, criminal behaviour is unacceptable,” according to PA news agency.

He added: “I fully support the police in bringing those people to justice. I want anyone watching who is thinking about this, who sees something like this, to know that they will be met with the full force of the law. Because that type of behaviour is simply unacceptable in our society.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His comments come after Donna Jones, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), said social media crazes like this were “incredibly worrying” and a sign of “societal breakdown”.

Jones told the PA news agency she believes parents could be fined over the behaviour of youngsters who take part in incidents such as the Oxford Street incident. She added: “Hundreds of young people rampaging through London shops, which are putting their security shutters down… You know, this is Britain in 2023. This is incredibly worrying, and somebody needs to call it out.”

Jones also said she believed parents could be forced to pay the fines for the criminal behaviour of their children under the age of 16, or under 18 if in full-time education, if they take part in such behaviour.

She added: “This is mindless vandalism, and it’s also criminal activity in terms of shoplifting and theft, looting, mass looting. This is taking away police hours from operational policing that they should be doing to keep genuine people that need protecting safe. We need to send a clear message – this is not acceptable and the parents need to be held accountable.”