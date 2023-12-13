Social media videos often go viral - but the consequences of this can sometimes be negative - so here we take a look back at six examples of this in 2023

6 events that have gone viral on social media in 2023 and caused chaos - from London looting to US car thefts and worldwide riots. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

A church in London has been forced to cancel its Christmas carol service after the event went viral on TikTok and thousands of people attended, causing overcrowding.

St Peter's Church in Bethnal Green, east London, has run annual carol services for local residents in its Columbia Road building during each week in December for more than a decade, but no more can go ahead this year as too many people attended a previous event. The church reverend said it presented a "danger to public safety" to continue with the events after 7,000 people attended the most recent service, when a video about the event went viral on hugely popular social media platform TikTok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usually, on every Wednesday in the lead up to Christmas, the church carries out a sing-a-long in the street, where a local church piano would be wheeled outside, which is intended to be small. An archdeacon would then lead a crowd, usually of around 200 people, in songs like We Three Kings and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. This year however, ahead of the Wednesday December 6 carol service, thousands of people attended the area and crowded out the carollers, causing concerns about public safety. As a resukt, the remaining two services of the year have been cancelled.

Reverend Heather Atkinson, vicar of St Peter's, said in a statement: "With regret we formally announce that carols will not be taking place on Wednesday 13 and 20 December on Columbia Road this year. The crowds of over 7,000 present last week were of such volume on the road that there was a danger to public safety. We are grateful to God and to those working at the event that there were no serious injuries.

"Columbia Road carols has been a great partnership between the shopkeepers on the road, the local community and the parish church. As the church we cherish these relationships. This decision is in support of our community which had become dangerously overrun. Furthermore, this decision is on the strong advice of the police and local authority. We sincerely hope that the shops will now be able to remain open on Wednesday evenings."

Shops in Columbia Road, known for the city's "finest flower market" and often frequented by social media influencers, will remain open every Wednesday before Christmas for late-night shopping from 5pm to 9pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, this is not the first time a viral social media video has led to a negative situation occurring. Here, we take a look back at examples of when social media sites have done more harm than good around the world.

6 events that have gone viral on social media in 2023 and caused chaos - from London looting to US car thefts and worldwide riots. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

London looting

A TikTok spokeswoman said: “We have zero tolerance for content facilitating or encouraging criminal activities. We have over 40,000 safety professionals dedicated to keeping TikTok safe – if we find content of this nature, we remove it and actively engage with law enforcement on these issues.”

Mizzy's anti-social behaviour

Car thefts

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, The New York post reported that there had been a sharp uptick in the theft or damage of cars in the United States which had been linked to viral videos. These videos, which were posted to TikTok and other social media platforms, taught people how to start Kia and Hyundai cars with USB cables, therefore exploiting a security vulnerability in some models sold in the U.S. without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s preventing the engine from starting unless the key is present. Hyundai tried to work with TikTok and other platforms to remove the videos, but new ones continued to be made and more thefts occurred, in what was dubbed a performance crime. YouTube also removed videos depicting what became known as the “Kia Challenge”.

However, Ben Rathe TikTok spokesperson pushed back on assertions that many of the dangerous challenges mentioned in news reports had reached mass popularity on the platform. In a statement, they said: “There is no evidence any of these challenges ever ‘trended’ on TikTok, and there is a clear documented history that many challenges falsely associated with TikTok pre-date the platform entirely."

Shoplifting

Back in September, shoplifters were using TikTok to share tips for stealing items - and even shared advice on which stores to shoplift from. The videos appeared on the social media site under the search term ‘borrow tip and tricks'. and have since been banned by TikTok. Business owners claimed thieves were filming videos of themselves stealing their products in order to upload the video to social media and called on the government to do more to help them. Various big name stores, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and the Co-op agreed to fund a scheme called Project Pegasus this year. This will see them pay police to scan shoplifters' faces through the Police National Database, which uses facial recognition technology. It is hoped that by joining together in this project, the stores will all see a reduction in the number of thefts of products from their shelves.

TikTok states in their community guidelines that: “We do not permit anyone to exploit our platform to take advantage of the trust of users and bring about financial or personal harm. We remove content that deceives people in order to gain an unlawful financial or personal advantage, including schemes to defraud individuals or steal assets.” However, it would appear that users are able to bypass their guidelines by using the word “borrow” and a replacement for the word “steal”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, according to TikTok, they have a zero tolerance policy for content facilitating or encouraging criminal activities, including theft. But, they admit that they won't catch every instance of violative content, but say that it is wrong to categorise content of this nature as a TikTok-specific issue as it can be found on other platforms.

The worldwide riots

What has TikTok said about viral videos that cause issues?