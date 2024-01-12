Social media star Lynn Yamada Davis, who was known for her viral 'Cooking with Lynja' TikTok account, died of cancer at the age of 67

A TikTok star who gained millions of followers thanks to her entertaining cooking videos has died at the age of 67 following a battle with cancer.

Lynn Yamada Davis, who was known as Lynja, had amassed more than 17 million followers on her 'Cooking with Lynja' account. Fans loved to watch her cook a whole range of dishes, from wonton soup, buffalo wings and chocolate yoghurt patties.

Davis' videos became known for her fun special effects, including tiny versions of herself flying across the screen and quotes like “Lynja’s got that dope!”. She also had a collection of videos called 'bussin or nah', showing that she could keep up-to-date with the latest TikTok slang words. This all meant that her videos appealed to TikTok users from across the generations, from Baby Boomers to Gen Z.

Fans have been leaving tributes to her on her TikTok videos since news of her death was announced. So, just who was Davis, what exactly happened to her, and what tributes have been paid to her online? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Lynn Yamada Davis?

Davis became an internet sensation thanks to her videos which showed her cooking up lots of delicious recipes - and dancing around the kitchen as she did so.

She was born on July 31 1956, in New York City but lived most of her early life in New Jersey. Her father, Tadao Yamada, was a businessman, and her mother, Mabel Fujisake Yamada, was a homemaker. Davis had four children herself; Tim Davis, Hannah Mariko Shofet, Becky Steinberg and Sean Davis. Sean, who plays for Nashville Soccer Club.

Davis had a successful career in telecommunications before she became a TikTok influencer. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1977. She then went on to earn a master's in business administration and public health from Columbia University’s Business School.

TikTok star Lynn Yamada Davis, who had millions of followers on her 'Cooking with Lynja' account, has died of cancer. Photo by TikTok/CookingWithLynja.

Her daughter Shofet said that her mum "had this whole chapter as a groundbreaking female engineer, and she was very proud of that", according to the MailOnline.

Her account was started alongside her youngest son Tim, during the Covid pandemic in 2020 as they looked for something to occupy their time and bring joy to others. Davis was also said to want to develop her camera and video skills.

Tim, who told The New York Times that said his mum was like his "partner in crime", has said that he created the account after his mum asked him to upload videos of her cooking which had been filmed around 10 years ago.

The video which propelled Davis to TikTok fame was a popular video in which she made a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich while showing off some quirky dance moves. Her fame meant that she'd get recognised around the world, including in Japan and Italy.

Eldest son Sean told The New York Times: "When she would visit in Nashville she’d get recognised in the street, often by young people who use TikTok a lot. That’s how I realized how famous she was. People would ask for pictures and I would take the picture.”

Tim also announced that the popular TikTok account will become inactive after the last video he has of his mum is uploaded. It's not clear when this will be, but videos have continued to be posted since her death. The most recent videos show her enjoying various foods, including a very cheesy pizza, on a trip to Italy.

Her family said that Davis had asked for content that had been filmed and edited before her death to be published after her death, and they are carrying out her wishes.

What happened to Lynn Yamada Davis?

Internet star Davis died on Monday January 1 at the Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, New Jersey, as announced by her daughter Shofet. She also confirmed that Davis had battled with esophageal cancer before she died. Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and it developed into esophageal cancer in 2021.

Davis could be seen baking a huge amount of biscuits for the medical workers who treated her in one of her videos. She is survived by her second husband Keith Davis, along with her four children, two siblings, Jay Yamada and Karen Dolce Yamada, and two grandchildren.

What tributes have been paid to Lynn Yamada Davis?

Multiple comments have been left to Davis online from her millions of fans. One said: "I'm so sorry to hear about Lynja's passing. she had such light." Another said: "This broke my heart. Fly high Lynja."

One fan said: "Fly high Lynja, you deserve the best and your time here on Earth is precious. Rip angel." Another declared that Davis was their favourite TikTok star. One person referred to her as "legend Lynja" and added "you will be missed".

