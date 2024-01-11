A Melissa McCarthy film scene and a popular Disney song have been put together to create a confusing but fun TikTok dance trend

A Melissa McCarthy film scene and song from Disney film 'Tangled' have become an unlikely TikTok mash-up trend. Photos of Melissa McCarthy (left) and Mandy Moore who voices Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled (right) by Getty Images.

Sometimes, TikTok trends just don't make sense - but that's part of their charm. That's likely to the the case with the latest dance-based trend, which seems to be based on a Melissa McCarthy film.

The 'I want something that I want' TikTok trend is inspired by a scence from 'Tammy', a comedy film which sees McCarthy take on the titular role as a woman who loses her job and her husband a decides to go on a road trip with her foul-mouth grandma. People re-create the moment when McCarthy's Tammy tries to rob a petrol station by putting a brown paper bag over her hand to make it look like she was holding a gun - but set to the song 'Something That I Want' from the Disney film 'Tangled', an animated feature which tells the story of Rapunzel.

There doesn't appear to be a link between the two films, so quite why they have been linked for this trend - and at least over a decade after each film was released - nobody is quite sure. 'Tangled' was released in 2010 and 'Tammy' followed four years later in 2014.

But, despite the confusion surrounding this trend, people are loving it. So far, over 119 million people have watched TikTokers take part in the new trend, but what exactly is the trend, and what are some of the best examples of it? Here’s what did you need to know.

What is the “I want something that I want” trend on TikTok?

The trend is inspired by the comedy movie Tammy starring Melissa McCarthy, in which Tammy (McCarthy) goes in to a petrol station with a brown bag covering her face and one over her hand to make it look like she’s holding a gun, in an attempt to steal from it.

It appears to have began with a TikTok user called 'Jojoqueffa', who posted a montage of the scene was published onto TikTok with the song “Something I Want” playing in the background. The video quickly became a viral success and has gained more than nine million views. It then inspired a new TikTok trend, which many people have mimicked.

In the trend, people are seen starting to record themselves before slowly walking backwards so that they can be seen fully in the shot, dancing along to the rhythm of the music. When the chorus of the song starts, they then embrace their inner Tammy and make a gun sign with their hand while singing along to the first line which is: “I want something that I want.”

The actual trend of dancing along to the song, and incorporating some McCarthy-inspired moves, seems to be credited to a TikTok user called Han, who goes by the username @pollypocket.mp3. Her video has been viewed more than 25 million times.

Some people, while enjoying emulating the trend themselves have pointed out that it makes no sense. One person, for example overlaid their video with the text "Melissa McCarthy is going to be confused, opening TikTok to a dance she never created." McCarthy has not commented on the trend.

What are the best examples of the “I want something that I want” trend on TikTok?

Here are some of the best videos of the “I want something that I want” trend on TikTok:

Many TikTok users have written about the joy they have taken from the trend. One said: "This feels like something Melissa McCarthy would post in the BEST way." One person said they "love it a lot".

Others commented to say they have been watching the videos on a loop for many minutes and they "regret nothing". One other person said it was "unreal" how much the trending videos made them laugh.