TikTok influencer and Tesco worker Conor Boyle, who is known for making tannoy announcements, had a date in the First Dates restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A TikTok star has appeared on popular Channel 4 dating show First Dates.

Conor Boyle, who has almost more than 16,000 followers on the social media platform, made an appearance on the second episode of the 21st season of the show, which this year celebrates its 10 year anniversary. The premise of the show sees singles from across the country paired up for a blind date in a restaurant, only meeting in front of the television cameras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers have praised the Scottish influencer for taking a chance on love, taking to his TikTok page to say he has done his home city of Dunfermline proud by appearing on the long-running show. But, just who is Boyle, what made him TikTok famous, what happened on his date, and how can you watch the date for yourself? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Conor Boyle?

Boyle, who works in Tesco, rose to fame on the social media platform in 20222 when his video announcing Scottish licensing laws over the tannoy gained over one million views. You can see that video below.

Since then, the 24-year-old has posted many more videos giving an insight into his life as a Tesco worker, including what it's like to work an early morning shift. Boyle, who's known as Cobo, also continued to post more videos of him making tannoy announcements, which all end with his now signature wink to the camera.

His videos all gain either thousands or millions of views, and he's won praise from TikTokers for embracing his job and making every task enjoyable. He has a total of 16,800 followers on his page, @CoboConor.

What happened on Conor Boyle’s date on First Dates?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the episode, which aired earlier this month, Boyle, who is from Dunfermline, was paired with 19-year-old bagpipe instructor Adam from Edinburgh. They first meet at the bar, where they seem nervous, but when they move to the restaurant the nerves subside as they begin to get to know each other.

They joke about the price of some of the dishes on the menu, with Boyle commenting how pleased he is when he can use his Tesco Clubcard to reduce the price of his shop when he's buying groceries to make meals for himself.

TikTok influencer and Tesco worker Conor Boyle, who is known for making tannoy announcements, appeared on Channel 4 dating show First Dates. Photo by Channel 4.

In the interview before his date, Conor admitted that his dating history up until to that point has been a “disaster”. He said that having a “plus-size” figure has been a hindrance to his love life, with him only going on a few dates since he turned 16.

But, he optimistically said: “Everyone deserves love. In 20 years I want to look back and have a family and a husband. It’s a lovely dream to have and hopefully I’ll have it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also introduces himself to the camera in the way he has become known for - by making a funny tannoy announcement about himself. Speaking to the camera, he says: "Hello, this singleton will be available to date in five minutes, please make your way to the front of the queue and you can buy me a drink", and then gives his signature wink.

During the date, viewers see Conor warn Adam of his clumsy nature as he spills his drink more than once. He's also then captured on camera falling on the stairs while he makes his way to the toilet.

A fan asked on his TikTok page if the fall was real or staged, and Boyle confirmed it was a genuine stumble. He said: "I fell, it's real, I knew I was going down so tried to get to the top of the stairs so I didn’t smack my face off a step. I was also pretty drunk too."

After their meal, the couple are then asked if they would like to see each other again and they agree that they have enjoyed each other’s company and would like to continue their date elsewhere. They are then filmed leaving the restaurant to continue their night at a nearby bar, where they are pictured enjoying a beer together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it is not revealed at the end of the show whether the couple did take their relationship any further. Boyle has not yet commented about this on his TikTok page.

How can I watch Conor Boyle on First Dates?