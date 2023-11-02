Influencer Josh Miles was recognised by his match when he appeared on Channel 4 dating show Teen First Dates due to his huge TikTok following

TikTok influencer Josh Miles has appeared in an episode of Channel 4 dating show Teen First Dates. Photo by Channel 4.

A TikTok star has appeared on a popular Channel 4 dating show - Teen First Dates.

Josh Miles, who has almost 800,000 followers on the social media platform, made an appearance on the first episode of the third season of the show, which aired earlier this month.

Miles was 19 when he visited the famous First Dates restaurant in Manchester in the hope of finding true love. Teen First Dates is a spin-off series to the hugely popular dating show First Dates, which is now in its 20th series after first airing on Channel 4 in 2013.

The premise of the show sees singles from across the country paired up for a blind date in the restaurant, only meeting in front of the television characters. As the name would suggest, the teen version of the show is open to young people aged 16 to 19 but follows the same premise.

Who is Josh Miles?

Miles is a TikTok influencer from Grimsby, Lincolnshire. He has almost 800,000 followers on his page, @JoshMiles02. He mainly posts about his gym routine and men’s styling and fashion tips. He is now 21-years-old.

When he was interviewed before his date, Miles said “I started just making videos with my friends and all together I’ve got probably around 50 million views. I don’t understand it at all. It’s such a crazy feeling, going from not being known at all to all of a sudden people just saying ‘I know you’.”

When he was asked by Sirieix how he gained so many followers, he said: “You’ve just got to follow the trends, that’s all it is - just follow trends and do something different to what everyone else does. Next thing you know you’ll be TikTok famous.”

What happened on Josh Miles’ date on Teen First Dates?

Viewers saw Miles arrive and chat to barman Merlin Griffiths while waiting for his mystery date to arrive. He was then introduced at the bar to a fellow teenage boy called Mason, who was also looking forward to a first date. The pair were confused before maître de Fred Sirieix, who also recognised Miles as soon as he walked into the restaurant, explained he had a “very exciting surprise” for them both.

They were then introduced to identical twin sisters, Millie and Isabel, aged 18, of Bradford, West Yorkshire. Miles was paired with Isabel, who told him straight away that she knew who he was because one of his videos had appeared on her TikTok feed.

Part way through their respective dates, Millie decided to look Miles up on TikTok. After finding his account, she discovered that he followed her. Isabel then checked to see if he followed her, and was amused to find that he did not. Miles instantly followed his date and asked her to pretend that he had always done so. The pair were, however, able to laugh off the potentially awkward situation.

Following the date, when they were asked if they wanted to see each other again they agreed that they did. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that they had not met up again.

Miles told The Grimsby Telegraph: "We only saw each other in person that one time, but we stayed in contact for a while after. However, we lived quite far away so we never got the chance to have a second date and that's when we decided it wasn't going to work." He also told the publication that he’d like to appear on more TV shows.

