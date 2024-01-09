Dan Lawrence shared he has split from wife Lucy Claire in a heartbreaking Facebook video in which he said she had told him she didn't love him anymore

TikTok couple Dan and Lucy have shocked their fans by announcing their separation, just weeks after their wedding.

Dan Lawrence and Lucy Claire are a well known and well-loved couple who found fame on social media, thanks to their comical prank videos and insights in to their daily life with their three-year-old daughter Harper. They have more than 950k followers on TikTok and 350k followers on Facebook.

The couple has been making TikTok videos for around four years, and are most known for filming the pranks they pull on each other and filming their reactions, plus trying out viral food hacks together and including their young daughter in various comedy sketches.

The pair post content daily, with their most recent TikTok video, entitled "anyone else got a magic house?", being posted yesterday (Monday January 8). The video, which was being recroded by Dan shows him demonstrating the ways he believes their house is "magic" as things get sorted out without him doing anything, which Lucy frustrating tells him is nothing to do with magic because she does all the households tasks.

This has caused great confusion among their fans as the on the previous night (Sunday January 7), Dan published a video on their Facebook page called "the most heartbreaking video I've ever posted", in which he told fans he and Lucy had broken up and had actually separated in November - about two months after they tied the knot.

This has now led some people to question whether the break-up is real, or a prank they have created between them. Here's everything we know.

Who are TikTok couple Dan and Lucy?

Dan Lawrence, aged 40, and Lucy Claire, age 26, are a couple who have gone viral on TikTok for the content they post on their shared TikTok and Facebook pages, simply known as Dan and Lucy. They share a three-year-old daughter called Harper. They had been together for five years and married on September 6 2023.

On their TikTok page, they refer to themselves as "professional Idiots" before humorously adding "okay fine, we’re not professionals". On their Facebook page, they call themselves the king of food loopholes, chat-up lines and Alexa hacks and the queen of "sorry" and "are you for serious?"

Dan is known for getting around common food issues with technicalities. For example, in one video when Lucy has asked him to pick up a "bucket of chicken" on his way home he enters their home with a big plastic bucket filled with cooked chicken, even though Lucy tells him that she meant the popular bucket of chicken that can be bought from KFC, which would be most people's interpretation of the request.

Lucy, on the other hand is known for the catchphrases "sorry" and "are you for serious", remarks that she frequently makes when Dan pranks her.

Did Dan and Lucy from TikTok break up?

Dan announced in an emotional Facebook video published on Sunday (January 7) that Lucy had ended their relationship in November after five years together - and just a few months after they wed.

In the video, Dan tearfully told viewers that Lucy had ended their relationship. He also wrote in the comments: “Tuesday 14th November, my whole world ended.”

In the video, which was a video diary, Dan said that Lucy had broken up and had told him she was no longer in love with him. He began: “This is a video that never, never ever thought I’d need to make . . . But me and Lucy are over. She’s ended it. She’s not happy.” He continued: “My entire life has just fallen apart. We’ve been married . . . we’ve not even had the wedding video come through. We couldn’t even last until the wedding video. She’s not in love with me anymore.”

He broke down in tears frequently throughout the video, which was filmed the day after the break-up on Wednesday November 15. The dad-of-one went on to say that he believes that social media, their pranks, and just life itself took a toll on their relationship and ended up being “too much”. “Now I don’t know what to do. I feel like I need to be strong for Harper, but . . . I've just lost my wife,” he said.

He added "Being told by the person that means most to you in the world that they don't love you . . . ", but was then too overcome with emotion to finish the sentence. He then said that all he wanted was to be a family and said he'd tried hard to make Lucy happy, and shared his anguish that he would have to see her with someone else in future. He questioned: "I don't even know why I'm recording this. Hopefully so I can look back in a year and be like 'best thing that happened to you'" but then heartbreakingly reasoned "it won't be, it's the worst".

He also said during the five minute video that they still had to pretend things were okay between them and carry in pretending to be a "happy family" as they had livestreams and other commitments they had to do together, adding that their lives were so "so intertwined" with their house, their child and their jobs. He also said that he was worried he was going to lose his little girl and he didn't know what to do and was feeling "lost".

Thousands of people commented on the Facebook clip to show their support for both Dan and Lucy. One person said: "Sending you lots of love and healing Dan, take 1 day at a time. It's time to love yourself. You can still be a amazing daddy to your little one."

Another commented: "Dan and Lucy, huge hugs. No words can ease your pain right now but know people are here for you." One fan said: "Dan and Lucy I'm so sorry you're all going through this, sending love, light, courage and strength."

Many also shared their advice. One person wrote: "Dan and Lucy, 13th November, my love gave up on us, citing that he wanted to find himself. But that he still “loved the bones of me”. It leaves you in a state of hell for weeks. But eventually, you start to feel more like you again and you don’t need them to breathe like you thought you did.

"You were fine before you met her and you’ll be fine after. She joined you on your life story for a little while before deciding to go off on a different path than you’re walking. You’ll always be in touch with her for the rest of your lives for your baby girls sake.

"At the moment, focus on you and your mental health. She’s doing that for her, you need to do that for you too. Take walks in the fresh air, keep talking openly to people. Eat well. Gain different views and opinions on what’s happened. Let your head get round it slowly. Eventually, you’ll be ok."

Lucy has yet to comment on the break-up.

Dan and Lucy from TikTok break up - is it a prank?

Given the nature of the couple's jobs, and the fact that they have continued to post content together in the past few weeks, some fans have commented on the video to question if it is a prank. Neither Dan or Lucy have responded to the question, but people have looked at their most recent content for clues.

They each still follow each other on Instagram, and both still have photos from their wedding on their pages, plus images which appear to have been taken on Christmas 2023 outings together. However, some fans have commented on the fact that on their posts from Christmas Day 2023 they each posted images of themselves with Harper and did not post a family photo - and it also appears as though Dan is not wearing a wedding ring in his photo. Lucy's left hand cannot be seen in the images she posted.