Fans of former couple Dan and Lucy, who went viral on TikTok and Facebook for their videos which showed them pranking each other, are still coming to terms with the shock news that the pair have broken up.

In the video, which was filmed the day after their break up on November 15, Dan, aged 40, revealed that his now ex-wife had told him she no longer wished to be with him because she didn't love him anymore, just weeks after they tied the knot in September. He also said that they had to continue to pretend to be a "happy family" as they had commitments together and videos they must publish.

Lucy, age 26, published a statement on their split on her Instagram page on Wednesday (January 10). She said her decision to end her marriage was not one that she had taken lightly, called Dan an "incredible father", and said the pair were now focusing on raising Harper and being the best parents they could be.

But, the surprising split has also led people to question what's next for the pair as they have built a brand around being a couple and a family. Their fans are asking if they will each carry on their comedy careers solo or not. Neither Lucy or Dan have answered these questions publicly, but Lucy has re-directed TikTok users to her individual page.

So, what is Lucy's TikTok page, and where else can you follow Dan and Lucy on other individual accounts? Here's what you need to know.

Where can you follow former TikTok couple Dan and Lucy now?

Dan and Lucy have a shared Facebook page, TikTok page, Youtube page and website. They do, however, also have their own separate pages too. You can follow Dan on Instagram @DanLawrenceComedy and Lucy on Instagram @LuceClaire.

In the latest post on the former couple's joint TikTok page, @DanandLucy, which included Lucy's statement about the break up, a link was given to Lucy's personal TikTok page. You can follow her on TikTok @LucyAndHarps. The account currently only has a handful of videos, but those videos date back to December 2022 so it has not been set up in reaction to the separation.

Dan and Lucy's management team, Ed Hopkins PR, issued the following statement: "As both Dan and Lucy have already expressed their sentiments through their social media channels, we would like to reiterate the importance of respecting their privacy and the sensitivity of the situation, especially considering the well-being of their daughter, Harper. We understand the public's interest in their lives, but we firmly believe that this is a matter that should remain private."

They added that this is a "challenging" time for Dan and Lucy and said they are "committed to supporting them through this transition". NationalWorld asked for a comment regarding what will happen to the pair's joint social media pages, and also if they would each be continuing with their comedy careers separately, but was told there will be no further comment at this time.

Who are former TikTok couple Dan and Lucy?

Dan Lawrence and Lucy Claire went viral for the content they posted on their shared TikTok and Facebook pages, simply known as Dan and Lucy. They share a three-year-old daughter called Harper. They had been together for five years and married on September 6 2023.

Former TikTok couple Dan and Lucy with their three-year-old daughter Harper. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

On their TikTok page, they refer to themselves as "professional Idiots" before humorously adding "okay fine, we’re not professionals". On their Facebook page, they call themselves the king of food loopholes, chat-up lines and Alexa hacks and the queen of "sorry" and "are you for serious?"

Dan is known for getting around common food issues with technicalities. For example, in one video when Lucy has asked him to pick up a "bucket of chicken" on his way home he enters their home with a big plastic bucket filled with cooked chicken, even though Lucy tells him that she meant the popular bucket of chicken that can be bought from KFC, which would be most people's interpretation of the request.