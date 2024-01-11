Lucy Claire has shared an update on her Instagram addressing her split from Dan Lawrence days after he posted a Facebook video to say they had separated weeks after they got married

TikTok couple Dan and Lucy with their three-year-old daughter Harper. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

Lucy Claire, one half of popular TikTok couple Dan and Lucy, has broken her silence on their split days after he announced she had ended their marriage.

Fans of the pair, who vent viral on Facebook and TikTok for their videos showing them pranking each other, were shocked earlier this month when Dan revealed in an emotional Facebook video that he had Lucy had broken up, just weeks after they tied the knot.

Lucy had stayed silent - until now. She has taken to her personal Instagram page, @LuceClaire, to share her view - and she's urged people to 'be kind' as the former couple continue to focus on their three-year-old daughter Harper. So, what exactly did Lucy say in her Instagram post, what did Dan say in his video and who are the pair? Here's all the latest.

What did Lucy say about his break up from Dan?

Lucy took to her Instagram Stories to speak about her break-up from Dan. Alongside a photo of herself and Dan walking hand-in-hand with Harper, taken from the back, she shared a lengthy post in which she said she was "devastated" by the end of her marriage. She also said "it’s important to remember that online narratives don’t always capture the full complexity of personal situations" and asked fans not to take sides and instead "be kind".

In her statement, she also apologised to friends and family who had to find out about the split via social media because of the video her former husband posted on Sunday (January 7). She went on to say she had asked Dan to consider not speaking out publicly about their relationship breakdown again for the sake of their daughter.

Lucy, one half of popular TikTok couple Dan and Lucy, has shared a photo of herself and her former husband with their three-year-old daughter alongside her statement about their break-up. Photo by Instagram/LuceClaire.

She also called Dan an "incredible father", perhaps in response to a comment that he made in his original video where he tearfully said he had "lost his daughter". Lucy continued to say that "no-one intends to marry only to separate shortly after", after she was hit by negative comments from some TikTok users who questioned why she ended their marriage just weeks after they said "I do". But, it was clear she had received some more positive messages too as she also thanked people who had reached out with their support.

Lucy has published a statement on her Instagram stories about her break up from husband Dan, in which she asked people to be kind and not take sides. The former couple went viral on TikTok and Facebook for the videos they posted about their life with their daughter Harper. Photo by Instagram/LuceClaire.

Lucy's full statement reads: "Over the last few days I have been inundated with messages - from our friends, our family and our followers - a lot of whom sadly had to find out via the internet that Dan & I separated in November.

"While Dan & I have been privately grieving for some time, I understand for many that the news comes as a shock. To our friends & family who I did not get the opportunity to tell personally, I am truly sorry.

"By signing up to live a part of my life online, I understand I am opening myself up to judgements and perceptions. Although it might not have been immediately obvious from the limited social media posts since November, both Dan & I have been mourning and processing, as we are understandably devastated by the breakdown of our marriage.

"Our focus throughout this extremely difficult time has been ensuring that we are doing the best we can for our daughter. I think it’s important to remember that online narratives don’t always capture the full complexity of personal situations. Our separation involves intricacies that go beyond what has been shared online.

"No-one intends to marry only to separate shortly after; the great sadness is for Harper that we unfortunately couldn’t make it work. Given the above, it was of course a decision made through great heartache, and by no means one that was taken lightly.

"Going forward, our utmost focus is Harper and ensuring that she has the best possible relationship with both Dan & myself. Dan is an absolutely incredible father and a person I will always care very deeply for.

"I have had conversations at length with Dan, and out of mutual respect for the wellbeing and protection of ourselves and Harper (especially as she may one day see all of this), I have asked him to consider keeping future discussions surrounding our separation private.

"Please think compassionately before reacting. This isn’t a case of picking sides, the only thing I would ever ask of you is to treat both of us with kindness & respect as we navigate this process and ensure we are the best parents we can be. Above all else, please… #BeKind."

What did Dan say about his break up from Lucy?

Dan announced in an emotional Facebook video published on Sunday (January 7) that Lucy had ended their relationship in November after five years together - and just a few months after they wed.

In the video, Dan tearfully told viewers that Lucy had ended their relationship. He also wrote in the comments: “Tuesday 14th November, my whole world ended.”

In the video, which was a video diary, Dan said that Lucy had broken up and had told him she was no longer in love with him. He began: “This is a video that never, never ever thought I’d need to make . . . But me and Lucy are over. She’s ended it. She’s not happy.” He continued: “My entire life has just fallen apart. We’ve been married . . . we’ve not even had the wedding video come through. We couldn’t even last until the wedding video. She’s not in love with me anymore.”

He broke down in tears frequently throughout the video, which was filmed the day after the break-up on Wednesday November 15. The dad-of-one went on to say that he believes that social media, their pranks, and just life itself took a toll on their relationship and ended up being “too much”. “Now I don’t know what to do. I feel like I need to be strong for Harper, but . . . I've just lost my wife,” he said.

He added "Being told by the person that means most to you in the world that they don't love you . . . ", but was then too overcome with emotion to finish the sentence. He then said that all he wanted was to be a family and said he'd tried hard to make Lucy happy, and shared his anguish that he would have to see her with someone else in future. He questioned: "I don't even know why I'm recording this. Hopefully so I can look back in a year and be like 'best thing that happened to you'" but then heartbreakingly reasoned "it won't be, it's the worst".

He also said during the five minute video that they still had to pretend things were okay between them and carry in pretending to be a "happy family" as they had livestreams and other commitments they had to do together, adding that their lives were so "so intertwined" with their house, their child and their jobs. He also said that he was worried he was going to lose his little girl and he didn't know what to do and was feeling "lost".

Popular TikTok couple Dan and Lucy have announced their split, just months after they got married. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

Thousands of people commented on the Facebook clip to show their support for both Dan and Lucy. One person said: "Sending you lots of love and healing Dan, take 1 day at a time. It's time to love yourself. You can still be a amazing daddy to your little one."

Another commented: "Dan and Lucy, huge hugs. No words can ease your pain right now but know people are here for you." One fan said: "Dan and Lucy I'm so sorry you're all going through this, sending love, light, courage and strength."

Many also shared their advice. One person wrote: "Dan and Lucy, 13th November, my love gave up on us, citing that he wanted to find himself. But that he still “loved the bones of me”. It leaves you in a state of hell for weeks. But eventually, you start to feel more like you again and you don’t need them to breathe like you thought you did.

"You were fine before you met her and you’ll be fine after. She joined you on your life story for a little while before deciding to go off on a different path than you’re walking. You’ll always be in touch with her for the rest of your lives for your baby girls sake.

"At the moment, focus on you and your mental health. She’s doing that for her, you need to do that for you too. Take walks in the fresh air, keep talking openly to people. Eat well. Gain different views and opinions on what’s happened. Let your head get round it slowly. Eventually, you’ll be ok."

Popular TikTok couple Dan and Lucy have announced their split, just months after they got married. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

Who are TikTok couple Dan and Lucy?

Dan Lawrence, aged 40, and Lucy Claire, age 26, went viral for the content they post on their shared TikTok and Facebook pages, simply known as Dan and Lucy. They share a three-year-old daughter called Harper. They had been together for five years and married on September 6 2023.

On their TikTok page, they refer to themselves as "professional Idiots" before humorously adding "okay fine, we’re not professionals". On their Facebook page, they call themselves the king of food loopholes, chat-up lines and Alexa hacks and the queen of "sorry" and "are you for serious?"

Dan is known for getting around common food issues with technicalities. For example, in one video when Lucy has asked him to pick up a "bucket of chicken" on his way home he enters their home with a big plastic bucket filled with cooked chicken, even though Lucy tells him that she meant the popular bucket of chicken that can be bought from KFC, which would be most people's interpretation of the request.