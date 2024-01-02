First Dates is celebrating its tenth anniversary, the show has helped many couples fall in love, get married and even start a family

First Dates is back with a brand new season coming to Channel 4. Maître d’ Fred Sirieix and his team are hoping to play cupid as the popular dating show celebrates ten years of helping singletons find love.

Set in the new location of Bath, Somerset, the series is celebrating its tenth anniversary, with a decade of Sirieix and our favourite bartender Merlin Griffiths returning with some new faces.

So, how many couples from First Dates are still together, have any of them gotten married and are there any First Dates babies? Here are all the First Dates couples who are still together.

Zoe and Mike

The couple found love on First Dates in 2020. Mike proposed to Zoe after he was diagnosed with Motor neurone disease, the couple brought their wedding forward, tying the knot in September 2022. In an interview with BBC at the time, Zoe said it was so they both "could celebrate as much as possible".

Greig and Shaun

Greig had a tough time when he first appeared on First Dates, after he was rejected by John before he'd even tucked into his main course. Thankfully he was brought back for another chance at a happy ending and met Shaun in season 8. The pair hit it off, announcing their engagement in December 2017 and getting married in 2018.

Doreen and James

Doreen and James melted everyone's hearts when they met on First Dates in 2017. An older couple, the pair wanted to find love again after Doreen's husband left her after 46 years, and James' wife passed away. The couple are reportedly still together, showing that love is always possible, whatever your age.

Adam and Dan

Adam and Dan met on First Dates in 2014, the pair hit it off and got engaged on Christmas Day, returning to the First Dates restaurant to celebrate their engagement. They are reportedly still saving up for their dream wedding in South Africa, with the pair keeping a low profile about their relationship.

Hema and Ajai

Hema and Ajai met on First Dates in 2016, despite her reservations about his handlebar moustache, the pair agreed to go on a second date. It's been happily ever after ever since, with the couple getting married in a romantic ceremony in Mallorca in 2019.

Will and Fran

Will and Fran touched viewers hearts when they connected on the show in 2017. Despite both being single their whole lives they hit it off, with a second date already lined up during their episode. The couple got engaged in 2019 and reportedly tied the knot in June 2021.

Steve and Lyn

Steve and Lyn bonded over their shared experiences in the military, with Steve opening up about his mental health issues and dreams to start a family. Lyn revealed during their blind date that she was currently six months pregnant with a "donor baby". The couple continued to see each other, with Lyn welcoming little boy Jaxon-James with Steve's support. The two are reportedly still dating.

Elan and Cindy

Elan and Cindy instantly hit it off on their blind date in 2017, with the pair bonding over Cindy's emotional revelation about her mum Angela’s cancer battle. The pair have been together ever since, finally tying the knot in September 2021. In December 2023 they announced they had welcomed their first child, son, Oshri.

Aarron and Ibiba

It was love at first sight for Ibiba and Aarron when they appeared on the show in 2016. The happy couple have since gotten married and welcomed their first child, daughter Aziza in 2017.

Liberty and Pearse

Teaching assistant Liberty and stockbroker Pearse hit it off on their blind date and are reportedly still dating.

Dan and Lauren