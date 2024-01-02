The First Dates bartender told BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay, 'there are always consequences to something like this'

First Dates is returning to Channel 4 with a brand a new series. The blind date TV show will be celebrating its tenth anniversary, returning with a new location in Bath and some new cast members who are ready to play cupid.

One familiar face who is returning is bartender Merlin Griffiths who is well-known for helping reassure singletons before their big date. Griffiths appeared on BBC Breakfast today (January 2) alongside new waiting staff member Aoife Smyth to talk about the new series, however he also gave fans an update on his health.

Griffiths was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, undergoing surgery in 2022 before revealing to fans in June 2023 that he was "all clear for now" in a post on Instagram. So, who is Merlin Griffiths, is he married and what has he said about his health? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Merlin Griffiths?

Merlin Griffiths is best known for being the outgoing bartender in First Dates. He welcomes hopeful singletons before their blind date, offering them a cocktail to calm their nerves as well as helping to get the conversation flowing. The 48-year-old was reportedly born in London and grew up in Cheltenham. A bartender for over 10 years, he owns his own pub, The Priory Tavern in London.

Who is his wife?

Griffiths met his partner, Lucille at a cocktail competition in London over a decade ago, the couple are not married and largely keep their relationship out of the public eye. Together they share a daughter called Alix.

What has he said about living with bowel cancer?

Griffiths was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer in 2021, he underwent surgery in April 2022 to remove a tumour in his bowel and announced to fans in June 2023 that he was "all clear for now".

Speaking about his symptoms to Bowel Cancer UK, he explained: "My symptoms started with pain in my abdomen and radical changes to my bowel movements, but I thought it was related to scar tissue from a previous car accident. Thank goodness I went to get it checked out though." The First Dates bartender opened up on what living with cancer is like during an interview with BBC Breakfast ahead of the First Dates new series. He told host Jon Kay he was: "All good. Living with the fall out." He continued: "But, you know, as anyone who has been through cancer and come out the other side knows, there are always consequences to something like this."

He added: "It's life changing. I have a condition called Low Anterior Resection Syndrome now to deal with, but that's all right. We live with it, we move forward. The main thing is, one is live and able to smile and able to work at the bar in the restaurant."

When can I watch First Dates Bath?