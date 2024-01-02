Fred Siriex will return as maître d’ in the new season of First Dates on Channel 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First Dates is back with a brand new series, this time the popular dating show is heading to Bath, with Fred Sirieix at the helm as the maître d’, alongside bartender Merlin Griffiths and some new faces.

Set in Bath, Somerset, there will be a brand new line-up of romantic hopefuls looking to find love. Previously filmed in London and Manchester, the tenth anniversary season will see Sirieix and his staff once again play cupid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a busy time for Sirieix who recently appeared in I'm a Celebrity. The French hotelier clashed with YouTuber Nella Rose and butted heads with Nigel Farage, before being voted out a week before the final.

So, who is Fred Sirieix, what is his net worth, is he married and does he have children? Here's everything you need to know about the First Dates star.

Who is Fred Sirieix?

Fred Sirieix is a French hotelier who was born in Limoges. The 51-year-old began training in France, later moving to the UK where he became the general manager of Galvin at Windows, a Michelin-starred restaurant in the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane for 14 years.

He is most famous for being the maître d’ of First Dates, a popular reality TV show that follows hopeful singletons as they go on a blind date at a restaurant. He joined for the first season in 2013 and has been with the show ever since.

What is Fred Sirieix's net worth?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fred Sirieix is reported to have a net worth of £1 million according to Heart, with his wealth being attributed to his appearance on shows including First Dates, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Is Fred Sirieix married?

The maître d’ isn't married, but is engaged to his Jamaican fiancée who he publicly refers to as “Fruitcake”. Sirieix has never revealed her name or what she does for a living and keeps their relationship largely out of the public eye, but the couple did appear alongside one another on the latest season of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Who is Fred Sirieix's fiancée ‘Fruitcake’? (Getty)

Who is Fred Sirieix’s daughter?

Sirieix has two children from previous relationships, with his daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix being a professional diver and gold medallist who took part in the Beijing Olympics in 2022. Sirieix was spotted in the crowd cheering her on.

Why was Fred Sirieix voted out in I'm a Celebrity?

Sirieix appeared on the most recent season of ITV's I'm a Celebrity, being eliminated with just one week left to go until the final. Throughout his time in the jungle he butted heads with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and also clashed with YouTube star Nella Rose.

When can you watch the new season of First Dates?