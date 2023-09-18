Watch more videos on Shots!

Neighbours is back! After fans of the Australian soap said their goodbyes back in July 2022 and featured a star studded cast for the finale, the soap has been saved. It returns to our screens from today (Monday September 18) on its new home channel Amazon Freevee.

The much loved soap opera Neighbours ran for over 37 years and started the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Richie who all returned for the final farewell episode. Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie were sadly too busy to make an appearance for the last ever episode.

Just weeks after the show ended and in a complete U-Turn, it was announced that Amazon Freevee would be bringing the show back with a few familiar faces and some new ones. Neighbours veterans Alan Fletcher, and Jackie Woodburne will return as Dr Karl Kennedy and Susan Kennedy, the pair have starred in the show since 1994.

Mischa Barton makes her Neighbours debut

Hollywood actress Mischa Barton best known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the noughties teen drama The O.C, will make her Neighbours debut. It will be Mischa Barton's first major role since the O.C series ended in 2007.

The show launched Mischa Barton as the ‘It Girl’ of the noughties and the same year it ended, Teen Vogue named her as one of their Rising Stars. The actress had troubles with alcohol that led to her being hospitalised and admitted to a psychiatric ward in 2009.

She had a small role in the reboot of MTV’s 'The Hills: New Beginnings' in 2018, but has not done much since then. Now it seems the actress has her life back on track, relocating to Australia, and will play Reece Sinclair in Neighbours.

Speaking to Sky News Mischa Barton said: “She's [Reece Sinclair] very mysterious. You don't really know why she's there at first and then it turns out there is a lot more to her being there than originally meets the eye. So it's not quite straightforward."

Neighbours released a first look trailer of Mischa Barton on their Instagram with the caption: "We are so excited to share an official first look of brand new #Neighbours, with Reece’s (Mischa Barton’s) first appearance! Watch this and more from 18th September on @amazonfreevee."

How to watch Neighbours?

Neighbours will be available to watch on Amazon Freevee. Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service, run by Amazon.

When is Neighbours back on TV?