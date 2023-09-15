Kylie Minogue will be on The One Show to discuss her new album Tension

Kylie Minogue is set to be a guest on The One Show Friday evening (September 15). The BBC show announced the news on their social media earlier today with the caption: "Our hearts are going 'Padam Padam' as we announce @KylieMinogue will be on #TheOneShow tonight talking about her new album and single, #Tension!"

The Australian singer, 55, will be discussing her newest single ‘Tension’ the title track from her new album. The single was released on August 31 ahead of the album ‘Tension’ which is due out on September 22. It will be the pop icon's sixteenth studio album and features the number one hit ‘Padam Padam’.

The last time the pop princess was on the BBC One show was back in 2021 when she was discussing moving back to live in her hometown Australia after 30 years living in the UK.

Kylie Minogue may also be discussing the Radio 2 in the Park as she is set to perform on Sunday September 17 in Leicester.

The pop star who became famous after starring in the Australian soap Neighbours has had a successful music career that has spanned more than five decades. Her chart hits have included ‘I Should Be so Lucky’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of my Head’ and ‘Spinning Around’.

Aside from her singing career Kylie has made her way into the wine industry. The Australian founded her own brand of wine in 2020 named ‘Kylie Minogue Wines’ with nine different varieties of wine. Kylie’s ‘Prosecco Rosé’ even earned the title of the UK’s number one Rosé wine.

What is Kylie Minogue's net worth?

Kylie Minogue has an estimated net worth of $120 million thanks to her music, wine and brief acting career

When will Kylie Minogue be on The One Show?