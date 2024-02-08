Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rapper Central Cee was the man of the moment at the 2024 Mobo Awards in Sheffield's Utilita Arena last night, picking up some of the night's most prestigious gongs.

The London MC took home the Mobo Award for Best Male Act and Best Song, despite stiff competition from musical giants such as Stormzy. His success came after the massive popularity of his song 'Sprinter' featuring rapper Dave, which sat at number one in the charts for 10 weeks in summer 2023.

Singer-songwriter Raye also saw success on the night, picking up the award for Best Female Act. The musician has been on a high since splitting with her record label and releasing her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues' independently to huge success. She recently broke records after picking up seven nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024, the highest number in a single year for an act.

While Central Cee beat hi out in the Best Male Act category, Stormzy didn't go home empty-handed. The rapper won the award for Video Of The Year for his song 'Mel Made Me Do It'. Mercury Award-winning rapper Little Simz also won for Best Hip-Hop act.

Comeback girlgroup Sugababes were celebrated on the Sheffield stage, picking up the Impact Award. Following their win, member Keisha Buchanan said: “This is like the stuff of dreams, to be able to have your music be received so well all these years later. We’re so glad that our music is timeless. We’re so grateful and humble that people interested.”

One of the most prestigious categories of the night, Album Of The Year, went to Potter Payper for his offering 'Real Back in Style'. The East London rapper fought tough competition from Raye, Stormzy, Little Sims, J Hus and Ezra Collective to lift the gong.

Record producer Soul II Soul was award Lifetime Achievement Award. While accepting the award on stage, Soul II Soul singer Jazzie B said: "This award ceremony here, the Mobos, put black UK music on the map, globally. You’ve got to understand that you have the power. The power is in your hands and that goes back to all of our forefathers in the very beginning."

Full list of Mobo Award winners 2024