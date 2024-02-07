MOBO Awards 2024: Stars arrive on the red carpet at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Anticipation builds ahead of tonight's MOBO Awards as stars begin to arrive on the red carpet. The annual event, recognising and celebrating black music and culture, is being held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield for the first time on Wednesday (February 7).
In matching black outfits, the Sugababes will later receive the MOBO Impact Award in recognition of their 'enduring legacy' and their influence on a new generation of artists including Little Mix and FLO. Pictured alongside them, track and field athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, who is not taking up a new career in music but will collect a special Paving the Way Award for her incredible sporting achievements and influence as an "inspirational" role model.
Among others also making an entrance, actor, comedian and writer, and one of the event hosts, Babatunde, rapper, poet and storyteller, Cristale, and BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter, Remi Burgz. Hosting alongside Babatunde will be Love Island star Indiyah Polack.
As the crowds descend, they will be looking forward to enjoying performances from huge names in music including Byron Messia, DJ Spoony and Soul II Soul are set to perform at the ceremony. Little Simz and Stormzy lead the nominations with four each, with both vying for album and video of the year.
