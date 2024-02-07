Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anticipation builds ahead of tonight's MOBO Awards as stars begin to arrive on the red carpet. The annual event, recognising and celebrating black music and culture, is being held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield for the first time on Wednesday (February 7).

In matching black outfits, the Sugababes will later receive the MOBO Impact Award in recognition of their 'enduring legacy' and their influence on a new generation of artists including Little Mix and FLO. Pictured alongside them, track and field athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, who is not taking up a new career in music but will collect a special Paving the Way Award for her incredible sporting achievements and influence as an "inspirational" role model.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among others also making an entrance, actor, comedian and writer, and one of the event hosts, Babatunde, rapper, poet and storyteller, Cristale, and BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter, Remi Burgz. Hosting alongside Babatunde will be Love Island star Indiyah Polack.