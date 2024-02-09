Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned R&B artist Usher is set to cap off his three-decade-long musical journey with a headline performance at Super Bowl LVII halftime show this Sunday.

Amid his packed schedule, which included a successful Las Vegas residency and anticipation for his upcoming album, "Coming Home," Usher made headlines back in September 2023 when he enlisted reality star Kim Kardashian to reveal his Super Bowl gig via social media. Leading up to the big event, the Tennessee-raised singer collaborated with Kardashian's underwear brand, Skims, in a campaign where he bared it all – quite literally – stripping down to his underwear.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, set to be watched by millions around the world, the eight-time Grammy Award winner described the opportunity to perform at the prestigious sporting event as the "honour of a lifetime."

Having made his mark with his self-titled debut album in 1994, Usher skyrocketed to fame with his 2004 record "Confessions," which dominated charts worldwide and earned him critical acclaim, including a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

His subsequent albums, including "Here I Stand" (2008), "Raymond v Raymond" (2010), "Looking 4 Myself" (2012), and "Hard II Love" (2016), all achieved top 10 status in the UK.

Beyond music, Usher ventured into acting, appearing in films like "Hustlers" and "Light It Up," as well as TV shows like "Moesha." He also co-established Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG) with talent agent Scooter Braun, initially to manage Justin Bieber's career.

Usher's recent Las Vegas residency, "Usher: My Way," received widespread acclaim, following sold-out shows and glowing reviews. It concluded in December 2023, capping off a successful year that also included an eight-night residency in Paris.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII, which pits the San Francisco 49ers against Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, is set to take place on Sunday February 11 2024.

Where can I watch or stream Super Bowl LVIII in the United Kingdom?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on three channels: ITV1, Sky Sports NFL, and NFL Game Pass via DAZN on Sunday, 11th February 2024, starting at 10:45 PM. The game itself will start at 11:30 PM, and you can stream it live on ITVX using various devices, such as smartphones and tablets.