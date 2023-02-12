Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl winners will take home not only the glory of victory but also a coverted ring and a slice of prize money.

Phliadelphia Eagles are set to face Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the Chiefs third trip in just four years, while it is the Eagles’ first trip to the championship game since winning in 2018.

The winners will get to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night. Each member of the winning team will get a Super Bowl ring made from either yellow or rose gold with diamonds.

ITV have coverage of the Super Bowl in the UK for the first time in seven years, while Sky Sports will be showing it as usual. Fox Sports are broadcasting the Super Bowl in the U.S and will feature commentary from Greg Olson and more.

Rihanna will perform the halftime show. But what will the winners take home? Here is all you need to know:

How much prize money do the Super Bowl winners get?

The Pete Rozelle Trophy given to the Super Bowl MVP, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The winning team will get to keep the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but each member will also get their own Super Bowl ring to take home. The trophy itself will be presented to the owner and kept by the franchise.

However the ring is not all the members of the winning team will get, Wales Online report that there is prize money for the victors. In 2023, they will take home $150,000 or £130,000 each - not bad for a day’s work.

Do the losers take home any money?

Being defeated in the Super Bowl is not a feeling any player or fan will want to experience. However unfortunately one team has to lose, but the losers will not go home empty handed - and will receive $82,000, or around £68,000.

What does the Super Bowl MVP get?

Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL MVP in the end of season awards this week. He was presented with the prize on Thursday (9 February).

But there will also be a Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the Super Bowl. The player who scoops the award will receive the Pete Rozelle Trophy.

Pro Football Network (PFN) reports that until 2015, the Super Bowl MVP used to get a free car but that has since ended - with Tom Brady being the last player to get a vehicle.

It was stopped after Hyundai became the “official car” of the NFL in 2016. Ford took over in 2022 but the Super Bowl MVP didn’t receieve a free car last year, it is yet to be seen if that tradition will return in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiever Cooper Kupp was named MVP in last year’s game after making eight catches for 92 yards and also hauling in two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP in 2020 after leading the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.