ITV have won the rights to show the Super Bowl from the BBC - who will join Laura Woods on the coverage?

ITV will be showing the Super Bowl live for the first time in years.

The broadcaster won the the rights to show the NFL finale, taking over coverage from the BBC who have carried it live for seven years. STV in Scotland will also show the Super Bowl.

Following the announcement that ITV had secured the rights, Niall Sloane, director of sport, said: “This deal will bring to ITV viewers the very best of the NFL each week in our highlights shows throughout the season as well as key live games.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers, free to air, across our channels as well as the ITV Hub, the unique spectacle and action the NFL brings.”

Evening Standard also reported that Henry Hodgson, managing director of NFL UK, added: “This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this country. We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV.

“When you look at the development of the NFL in the UK in recent years – with momentum behind fan growth, more London games, successful British players in the NFL, the launch of an academy and a charitable foundation – this announcement is another sign of our ambition to grow and develop the sport in the UK.”

But who will be ITV’s presenters for the Super Bowl? Here is all you need to know:

When is Super Bowl and how can you watch in the UK?

Super Bowl LVII, featuring Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, will take place on Sunday (12 February). It will be available to watch in the UK.

ITV will have live coverage on free-to-air TV - it will also be streamed on ITVX - and on STV in Scotland. Sky Sports will once again provided coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL channels.

It is the fourth game to air live on ITV this season, with the broadcaster showing the three UK games.

ITV will provide coverage of England vs USA (Getty Images)

Who are the ITV presenters and is Laura Woods part of it?

Laura Woods will lead the coverage of the Super Bowl for the first time in her career. She has been a key part of ITV’s NFL coverage during the season.

Woods will be joined by two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former NFL star Jason Bell. Fans of American football will likely remember Osi and Jason from the BBC’s coverage of the sport in recent years.

The pair have featured with Woods on ITV’s weekly The NFL show throughout the season. The trio will be joined by former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew for the Super Bowl and they will be in Arizona.

Who are ITV’s commentators for the Super Bowl?

Darren Fletcher will provide commentary alongside London-born former NFL star Jack Crawford.

Who are the presenters and commentators for Sky Sports?

Sky will also be carrying coverage of the Super Bowl, which will be available for subscribers to the sports package. Neil Reynolds will be the main presenter, a role he has held throughout the season, and he will be once again be joined by analysts Jeff Reinebold, who is director of player development at the University of Hawaiʻi, and former Buffalo Bills coach Phoebe Schecter.