Patrick Mahomes is hoping to guide Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory in four years when they face Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the NFL’s most valuable player after an outstanding individual campaign.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the league’s leading stars and the most talented player of his generation. He was named MVP in comprehensive fashion - claiming 48 of 50 first place votes and garnering a total of 490 points.

A nationwide panel of 50 media experts completed the voting before the start of the playoffs in January. Mahomes is now targeting further success in the upcoming Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is Mahomes’ third appearance on the NFL’s biggest stage in the last four years. He has already lifted the trophy once but will be looking for a second ring this weekend.

But who is Patrick Mahomes and has he ever won the Super Bowl before?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Who is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is a 27-year-old quarterback who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, he is the son of former American baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Mahomes has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs and he was drafted by the franchise in 2017 with the 10th overall pick. He played college football at Texas Tech.

Patrick Mahomes is likely to play a key role in the Super Bowl. (Getty Images)

Mahomes was named the winner of the AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) this week. The MVP award is given to the best performing player in the NFL season across all of the different teams.

Over the years some of the most notable winners include icons of the sport such as Tom Brady, Peyton Mannings and most recently Aaron Rodgers. Mahomes was not at the ceremony to accept the award as he is currently preparing for the Super Bowl final with his team mates.

But the QB did have a message on behalf of his team. Mahomes said: “To the Chiefs organisation, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most of all my teammates, I would never be standing here today with y’all. Every day giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

How many times has Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award?

The MVP award is amongst the greatest individual honours available in the NFL and this is the second time that Patrick Mahomes has picked up the award in his career.

Mahomes previously won the MVP award in 2018 - becoming the first player in franchise history to win the award with the Chiefs. Mahomes won the award with a majority of 82% with 41 out of 50 experts voting for him that year.

Has Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes has helped Kansas City Chiefs reach their third Super Bowl in four years after a series of exceptional displays.

The 27-year-old quarterback is targeting a second Super Bowl triumph after his victory in 2020.

Advertisement

