Country icon Dolly Parton has teamed up with some of the biggest female stars of the 1980s to release her new song Gonna Be You.
The highly anticipated single was written by award winning American songwriter Diane Warren for the soon to be released sports comedy film, 80 for Brady.
Advertisement
The film follows the journey of four best friends as they travel to watch NFL icon Tom Brady in the final of the 2017 Super Bowl. Speaking about the song, Warren said she wanted to write something which would “celebrate the deep friendship” of the film’s four women.
But who will feature in the new song Gonna Be You and what can we expect from the new film 80 for Brady? Here is everything you need to know.
Advertisement
Who features in the song Gonna Be You?
Dolly Parton has teamed up with a star studded cast of music stars for her new song including Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Blondie’s Debbie Harry.
Advertisement
The quintet have all enjoyed long and successful music careers and are regarded as some of the greatest singers and performers of the 1980s.
The songwriter Diane Warren claimed the decision to get all the stars together was inspired by the film title 80 for Brady.
Warren said: “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it.
Advertisement
“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me! I’m honoured to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you just want to sing along to with all of your good friends.”
What is 80 for Brady?
Advertisement
80 for Brady is an upcoming sports comedy film which reflects on the 2017 Super Bowl Final between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
The four stars Lina Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field who are all best friends and huge American Football fans. The movie follows their journey as they travel to the Super Bowl final to cheer on the New England Patriots.
What happened during the game?
The New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport. The final is the first and only Super Bowl to be decided in overtime, meanwhile Quarterback Tom Brady produced one of the best performances of his career to win the MVP award.
Advertisement
When was the song Gonna Be You released?
Advertisement
Gonna Be You arrived on Friday 20 January and is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. You can also watch the full video of the song on Youtube.
The official music video for the song shows clips of the cast members as they make their journey to the SuperBowl final to support Tom Brady and the New York Patriots.
The video also shows Parton, Carlisle, Lauper and Estefan all singing the lyrics whilst wearing the New York Patriots kit. Harry does not feature in the music video.
Here are the lyrics to the new song Gonna Be You:
Advertisement
I’m sticking with you
Cause I know there’s no one else
Advertisement
Who knows me better
Holds me together
And everyone else will turn their back on me
But I know that you won’t
Advertisement
When I’m feeling like I’m sinking, sinking, sinking
Your the lifeline that I’m needing, needing, needing
Advertisement
And you’re always there
So I always know
It’s gonna be you
Who comes to the rescue anytime that I’m drownin
Advertisement
In to the cold deep water
Yeah you’re gonna dive in
Advertisement
You pull me through
Gonna be you
Gonna be you
I’ll be there for you
Advertisement
Cause your always there for me
Always got my back
Advertisement
I always know that
And everybody else could give up on me
But still, but still you don’t
You’re my lifeboat when i’m
Advertisement
sinking, sinking, sinking
Your the lifeline when I need it, need it, need it
Advertisement
Yeah you’re always there
So I always know
It’s gonna be you
Who comes to the rescue anytime that I’m drowning
Advertisement
In to the cold deep water yeah you’re gonna dive in
You pull me through
Advertisement
Gonna be you, gonna be you
When I’m spread out
When I’m crashin down
You’re the one
Advertisement
That pulls me back up again
If everybody turns their back on me
Advertisement
You won’t
So I always know it’s gonna be you
Who comes to the rescue anytime that I’m drowning
In to the cold deep water yeah you’re gonna dive in
Advertisement
You pull me through
Gonna be you
Advertisement
Gonna be you
Gonna be you
Gonna be you