Flowers was released as lead single from Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus has released her highly anticipated single - and it has left fans debating the meaning of the lyrics.

The track, called Flowers, came out on Friday (13 January), after being announced by the pop star during her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. It is the lead track from her upcoming eigth album.

But fans have been debating whether the track is about her ex-husband. Here is all you need to know:

What are lyrics and meaning of Miley Cyrus’ Flowers

The pop star released her new single on Friday (13 January). It was released on the same day as her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday - not the gift he will have been hoping for.

BuzzFeed News reports that the lyrics see Miley opening up about “finding joy and empowerment after a painful breakup”. She sings in the chorus: “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours, say things you don't understand, I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Fans seem convinced that the lyrics are aimed at her ex-husband. The couple were married in December 2018, but separated in 2019 and then divorce was finalised in 2020.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 19: Miley Cyrus performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Is Miley Cyrus releasing a new album?

Flowers is the first single from her eight studio album - Endless Summer Vacation. It is due for release on 10 March.

It is said to be heavily inspired by the city of Los Angeles. Cyrus revealed on social media that she would be dropping a new album on 10 March after she posted a promo video for the record.

The video showed blurred and disjointed clips of Cyrus in a swimming pool followed by palm trees and blue skies, with the caption: “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10.”

The announcement comes after Cyrus shared the news of her upcoming single, Flowers, on New Year’s Eve. During her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which aired on NBC, Cyrus announced her new single with a short clip of her strutting down a street in a gold dress while a snippet of the new track played.

Cyrus later shared the clip on social media with the caption: “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”Cyrus’s seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020.

The star, who rose to fame as a child on Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, rang in the new year with a host of famous faces during her New Year’s Eve special on 31 December. Cyrus was joined by country music star – and her godmother – Dolly Parton, and the pair duetted on a number of hits over the course of the evening.

The singers performed Parton’s classic I Will Always Love You – made famous by Whitney Houston – as well as Cyrus’s 2013 anthem Wrecking Ball. Cyrus also surprised fans with the arrival of American media personality Paris Hilton, who arrived on stage to perform her 2006 single Stars Are Blind.