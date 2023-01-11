The American band are set to headline three festivals in 2023

Popular American Rock band Foo Fighters are set to start touring again in 2023. The band announced their first gigs for 2023 in an Instagram post, sparking excitement from fans around the world.

The upcoming gigs mark Foo Fighters’ first ever headline show since the death of former drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. Hawkins recorded a total of eight studio albums with the band between 1999 and 2021, and was an integral part of the group’s success, with Hawkins regarded as one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

In a statement after his death the band confirmed plans to continue performing, explaining in March 2022: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again - and we will soon - he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

So where are Foo Fighters performing this year and who will play the drums for them?

Here’s everything you need to know, including the groups live dates for 2023 and details regarding the ticket sales.

Where are the Foo Fighters playing in 2023?

Foo Fighters will headline a series of festivals in the USA in 2023 - here are the tour dates that they have announced so far:

Friday 26 May 2023: Boston Calling, Boston, Massachusetts

Sunday 28 May 2023: Sonic Temple - Columbus, Ohio

Sunday 18 June 2023: Bonnaroo, Manchester - Tennessee

Who will play the drums for Foo Fighters?

The Foo Fighters have not yet confirmed their drummer for their upcoming US tour but the band have plenty of high profile connections across the music world.

Taylor Hawkins was the drummer of Foo Fighters from 1999 until 2022. (Getty Images)

Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor of The Darkness and Omar Hakim have all been rumoured to potentially replace Hawkins.

How to get Foo Fighters tickets

This is how Foo Fighters fans who are prepared to make the trip to America to attend one of their gigs can get their hands on tickets.

Please note that these prices have been converted from dollars into pounds, so these numbers may vary.

Boston Calling

Presale tickets for the Boston Calling music festival will go on sale at 10am ET on Thursday 12 January. You can sign up for presale tickets at the link on the website.

The Boston Calling Instagram page states that a general on sale will occur after the pre-sale, but only if tickets are still available.

Three day tickets are priced at £247.36 and tickets for the day are priced at £115.43

Foo Fighters will headline three US festivals in 2023. (Getty Images)

A three day VIP ticket is priced at £783.33 or £313.33 per ticket for just one day.

VIP members gain entry to exclusive viewing areas, easy access to the cash bars and private bathroom facilities. VIP ticket holders also get a fast pass to skip the lines when entering the festival.

Sonic Temple

Presale tickets for Sonic Temple were released at 10am on Wednesday 11 January.

All remaining passes following the pre-sale will officially be released on Friday 13 January at 12pm EST.

Weekend Field tickets are priced at £288.59 and day tickets are priced at £123.68

Bonnaroo

Presale tickets for Bonaroo will be available at 10am on Thursday 12 January at 10am CT. You can sign up for early access on the Bonnaroo website.

