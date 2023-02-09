Kansas City Chiefs will take on Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday 12 February

After a dramatic season and even more complex post-season tournament in the NFC and AFC, the two Super Bowl finalists have been determined and for the first time the championship match will be played between two sides who ended both the season and post-season on the same number of points scored (546) as well as the same win-loss total over both (16-3).

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their fifth Super Bowl in the hope of lifting the trophy for the third time while the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their third Super Bowl where they will fight to lift the trophy for the second time.

Rihanna will be headlining the iconic half-time show with fans eagerly anticipating her return to live performing. This will be the first time since the Barbadian-born singer has performed live since the 2018 Grammys and many are hoping this could signal a bigger musical comeback later this year.

So while the teams and fans prepare for one of the biggest sporting events in America, here is all you need to know who is likely to lift the Vincent Lombardi Trophy in 2023...

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The match will take place on Sunday 12 February 2022. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET which is 11pm GMT and the match will therefore take place in the early hours of Monday 13 February. State Farm, Glendale, Arizona will host the upcoming NFL Super Bowl final. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity for 63,400.

Patrick Mahomes trains ahead of the LVII Super Bowl

The stadium has previously hosted the Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 as well as the Fiesta Bowl in 2007 and the Pro Bowl in 2015.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

Sky Sports will be hosting the event on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL for those with the game pass. Coverage of the event is set to begin at 10pm GMT and fans will need to sign up for a Sky Sports account, starting from £46/month to watch.

NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels which can be available from £11.98/day.

What are the 2023 Super Bowl odds?

Odds courtesey of SBK:

Chiefs: 13/12

Eagles: 6/7

This year’s championship is set to be one of the closest to date and it is estimated, according to the New York Times, that $16 billion (£13.2bn) will be wagered in just the US alone this weekend.

Kansas City had a minor statistical advantage but this has been dulled by injuries to the team’s starters, including key player Patrick Mahomes. His coach, Andy Reid, has said Mahomes wasn’t yet 100% but that he should have progressed in his recovery enough over the past two weeks that he was able to practice this week with no restrictions.

The Chiefs are also expected to maintain an edge when it comes to offense over the Eagles but the market believes the total for this Super Bowl could amount to 50.5 points.