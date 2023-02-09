Kansas City Chiefs will take on Phiadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2023. Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful side

The 2023 Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and once again Americans and American Football fans around the world will be glued to the television to see who will be crowned the 2023 NFL Super Bowl Champions.

32 teams are divided equally between the National Football Conference and American Football Conference and at the end of each season, the two best from each league will take on each other in a bid to lift the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday 12 February with a UK start time of 11.30pm. Rihanna will be headlining the half-time show which will mark her first live performance since the 2018 Grammys.

As the hour draws near where either Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will be crowned champions, let’s take a look back at the previous winners of the Trophy…

Who are the current champions?

The current Champions of the Super Bowl are the Los angeles Rams. They won the 2022 fixture beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in front of over 70,000 fans at the SoFi stadium in California. This was their second title with their last win coming in 1999

Who is the most successful team in the NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots - both AFC - are the two most successful teams at the Super Bowl with six wins each.

The Steelers have appeared at the event eight times and lost just twice, giving them a winning percentage of 75%, while the Patriots have attended the Super Bowl 11 times, losing five times giving them a win percentage of 55%.

Tom Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, has played in 10 Super Bowl Championships and won seven of them.

Brady has been dubbed as the greatest quarterback of all time

If the 49ers make it through the final stage, they have a chance of equalling the record with the Steelers and Patriots as they currently sit on five Super Bowl wins.

Who has never featured in a Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams who have never won a Super Bowl with four of those 12 never featuring in a Super Bowl match.

Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are yet to make it through to a Super Bowl Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills have both featured in four Super Bowls without a win. The Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons have all made it to two Super Bowls while the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have all played in one.

Who is set to be the 2023 Champion?

This is expected to be one of the closest championship games and for the first time both Super Bowl teams enter the game having compiled the same number of points over the regular season and postseason (546) and same win-loss total over both (16-3).

It is thought that the Eagles had an easier run to the final than their opponents, however the odds are leaning towards the Eagles taking the win due to several potential injury concerns in the Chiefs camp.

Odds courtesey of SBK:

Philadelphia Eagles: 6/7

Kansas City Chiefs: 13/12

List of Super Bowl Champions

The team in bold indicates the winner of that season