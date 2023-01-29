Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The eyes of the world will be on Glendale, Arizona, for the Super Bowl next month.

The NFL’s crowing event will take place in just two weeks time. It is fourth time that the Phoenix metropolitan area has hosted it, with State Farm Stadium also being the venue for Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four teams remaining in the running to make the championship game on 12 February, with the AFC and NFC titles yet to be decided. Philadelphia Eagles will host San Francisco 49ers, while Cincinnati Bengals are looking to make it back to back trips to the Super Bowl when they travel to Arrow Head Stadium to take on Kansas City Chiefs.

If your team is in the championship round and have already started to dream of a trip to the Super Bowl next month, you might be wondering where you can buy tickets and how much they might cost.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place in Glendale, Arizona, which is in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 February and kick off at 4.30pm M.S.T (Mountain Time) - 11.30pm in the UK.

It will be televised by FOX in the United States - the three main broadcasters FOX, CBS and NBC take it in turns to broadcast the Super Bowl. In the UK it will be available on Sky Sports and ITV, which won the rights from the BBC which had held them for seven years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

State Farm Stadium will host Super Bowl LVII on 12 February. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Can you buy tickets for the Super Bowl?

Tickets are available for the 57th Super Bowl but if you want to head to the big game in Glendale this February, you are facing eye-watering sums. The NFL’s annual setpiece has become one of the most expensive events to attend in America through the years and it is no different in 2023, with fans facing prices in the thousands.

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for Super Bowl LVII. On its website it has resale tickets available right now.

OnLocation is the official hospitality partner for the NFL and says that it offers “Super Bowl tickets that are guaranteed by the NFL”. The company is selling a range of packages from basic tickets up to VIP experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much do Super Bowl tickets cost?

Prices for Super Bowl tickets have grown throughout the six decades since the first title game was held in 1967. Sporting News reports that prices for Super Bowl I was $12 but you can expect to pay significantly more in 2023.

If you are looking to buy tickets for Super Bowl LVII through Ticketmaster, the cheapest available as of 29 January are resale seats from $5,795 each at the cheapest. The most expensive seats will set you back a face melting $19,347.