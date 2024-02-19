BAFTAs 2024 | Matthew Perry to be remembered at TV Awards after backlash from “In Memorium” snub
“Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” were the big winners overnight at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with the Christopher Nolan movie taking home Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor, while Emma Stone continued her march to next month’s Academy Awards by earning the Best Actress BAFTA.
But the event wasn’t without its critics, with many once again feeling that Margot Robbie and “Barbie” were slighted (not picking up any awards last night), while a few have taken exception to last night’s “In Memorium” segment, featuring Hannah Waddingham singing “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper while those who died in the last 12 months were honoured. Fans noticed however one actor that was missing from the segment - former “Friends” and “The Whole Nine Yards” actor Matthew Perry.
Perry died on October 28 2023 and while his death sparked numerous tributes from colleagues and fans, it would appear it wasn’t enough for him to be included in the BAFTA tribute. However, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has now announced the reasons for Perry’s “omission.”
Because the vast amount of his work and success came from the television format, Perry will be honoured “In Memorium” instead at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards, taking place in May; the organisation informed Variety after the backlash “Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May,” a spokesperson said.
Last year “Doctor Who” actor Phil Davis claimed he was resigning from the organization after the awards show failed to honour Bernard Cribbins, who starred in “The Railway Children.” Cribbins was later included in the TV awards “In Memorium.”
Kate Beckinsale expressed her anger on social media last month, claiming that BAFTA had informed her that they could not guarantee her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, would be included in the In Memoriam segment after his death on January 10. However, BAFTA confirmed to Variety that Battersby would also be honoured during the upcoming TV awards in May 2024.
