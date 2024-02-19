Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” were the big winners overnight at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with the Christopher Nolan movie taking home Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor, while Emma Stone continued her march to next month’s Academy Awards by earning the Best Actress BAFTA.

But the event wasn’t without its critics, with many once again feeling that Margot Robbie and “Barbie” were slighted (not picking up any awards last night), while a few have taken exception to last night’s “In Memorium” segment, featuring Hannah Waddingham singing “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper while those who died in the last 12 months were honoured. Fans noticed however one actor that was missing from the segment - former “Friends” and “The Whole Nine Yards” actor Matthew Perry.

Perry died on October 28 2023 and while his death sparked numerous tributes from colleagues and fans, it would appear it wasn’t enough for him to be included in the BAFTA tribute. However, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has now announced the reasons for Perry’s “omission.”

Because the vast amount of his work and success came from the television format, Perry will be honoured “In Memorium” instead at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards, taking place in May; the organisation informed Variety after the backlash “Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May,” a spokesperson said.

Bernard Cribbins poses with his Officer of the British Empire (OBE) medal after receiving it during an Investiture ceremony with the Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, on November 03, 2011 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Ison - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last year “Doctor Who” actor Phil Davis claimed he was resigning from the organization after the awards show failed to honour Bernard Cribbins, who starred in “The Railway Children.” Cribbins was later included in the TV awards “In Memorium.”