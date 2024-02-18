BAFTAs 2024 Worst Dressed: Emma Stone and Florence Pugh chose unflattering gowns

Although the Oscars 2024 are still to come, the BAFTAs 2024 are without question a highlight of the awards season. I look forward to the red carpet every year and this year there were undoubtedly some stunning outfits and some less than stunning ones. It’s a shame that some of the stars and their stylists didn’t watch Style Solutions this week where lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon and I discussed some tips on what to avoid on the red carpet when it comes to the BAFTAs and all awards ceremonies.

When it comes to the BAFTAs 2024 worst dressed, the first star I have to mention is Emma Stone. She may be favourite to win Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things, but her Louis Vuitton dress was a big no no. It reminded me of a bridesmaid dress from the 1980s and believe me that is not a good thing! The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline with one puffed sleeve and was a peachy colour, again not a good look for the Hollywood star. Her hair was loosely tied back from her face with a tendril hanging down and did not enhance the overall look!

Although I am often a fan of Florence Pugh’s slightly punky style, I was not a fan of the gown she chose for the BAFTAs 2024. She opted for a black and silver corset style gown with black cape and unfortunately nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she was about to enter the awards ceremony due to the low cut bustier style of the dress.

I have become less and less a fan of Cate Blanchett’s red carpet outfits and I was not impressed with her red wine dress (red wine was most certainly the colour of the evening) and I thought her rather severe hairstyle did not work either.

It seems that Ryan Gosling is continuing to appear on my worst dressed list as I did feature him on my worst dressed list for the Oscars Nominees Luncheon. Instead of opting for lilac this time, he opted for a white open necked shirt, white jacket with piping, matching trousers and black shoes. It did not work again Ryan!

I am normally a fan of the colour red but I found Andrew Scott's all red suit a little 'too much' and not stylish enough. Call me old fashioned, but I prefer classic looks for men on the red carpet and I was not impressed with the BAFTAS 2024 host David Tennant's suit.

I often love trouser suits on women, but I found actress Samantha Morton’s trouser suit with blue top a little severe and not flattering at all. Actress Mimi Keene’s dress looked more suitable for the beach than for the BAFTAs. When it came to Alison Oliver’s gown, why oh why did someone feel the need to add embellishments to it? It would have looked far more chic if she had opted for a dress without them.

