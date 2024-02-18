The BAFTAs 2024 certainly did not disappoint when it came to the outfits (both good and bad!).Although Margot Robbie’s Chanel outfit disappointed me recently at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, I was most certainly impressed with her Armani Privé pink and black dress. The pink certainly gave it an appropriate Barbie vibe, but it was much more sophisticated thanks to the touch of black which gave it a funkier edge.

I thought Emily in Paris star Lily Collins looked very glamorous in a black dress with white puff sleeves and silver embellishment round the neck. The designer of the dress is Tamara Ralph and Lily wore Look 7 of her debut Autumn/Winter 2023/2024. I also was a fan of British actress and singer Sheila Atim’s metallic silver dress, cool and glamorous.

One of the prominent colours at the BAFTAs 2024 was wine red/maroon, Daisy Edgar Jones looked fashion forward in a dark red dress with a thigh-high split that revealed little red shorts and US actor Josh Hartnett opted for a red wine suit.

Although I did miss seeing Catherine, Princess of Wales on the red carpet, the actress Meg Bellamy who played Kate MIddleton in The Crown, made sure she did not disappoint when it came to the fashion stakes. She opted for an elegant black dress with a split up one side.

American actress and comedian Ayo Edebri looked like some 1920s starlet in a peach Bottega Veneta halter neck dress with white stole and white opera style gloves. I loved the overall look. Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters at this year's BAFTA Film Awards, looked incredibly glamorous in a pale sequined dress with an elegant updo.

It may not have appealed to everyone but I adored Lashana Lynch’s red wine and white slightly quirky BAFTA outfit. Emily Blunt also dazzled in a ultra glam Elie Saab gown and Molly Sims looked elegant in a black and white dress with ruffled neckline.

