The most important event in the British film calendar will be kicking off tonight, with the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

Celebrities, Royalty and Hollywood A-listers will be in attendance, with many already attending the glitzy Nominees' Party that took place last night at the National Gallery.

Doctor Who star David Tennant will be hosting the award ceremony, there will also be live performances with Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealing she will be performing her hit song, Murder on the Dancefloor, which has soared high in the charts following the film Saltburn.

Films expected to make it big include Oppenheimer, which is already hinted at taking the top spot of Best Film and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Whilst Saltburn has secured five nods including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

The Baftas famously took place at the Royal Albert Hall, but will be hosted in a new location this year, where are the Baftas held? Here's everything you need to know.

What time do the Baftas start?

The Bafta Film Awards 2024 will actually kick off at 4pm, with coverage of celebrities arriving to walk the red carpet starting on Bafta's YouTube channel from 3pm. However, the televised show will not air for UK audiences until 7pm, this broadcast is not live and instead has around a two-hour delay.

Where are the Baftas held?

The Baftas 2024 will be held at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. This is the first time the award ceremony will take place at this new venue, after six years of being held at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Festival Hall is located on River Thames' South Bank and has a seating capacity of 2,700. A modernist building, it lacks the old-world charm of the Royal Albert, but the change in venue is expected to deliver a new ceremony experience close to some of London's most famous landmarks.

Royal Festival Hall in London (Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Why are the Baftas not at the Royal Albert Hall?

The Baftas have been held at the Royal Albert Hall for the last six years, they moved in 2017 for their 70th anniversary event. Before this the award ceremony was held at the Royal Opera House.

Emma Baehr, Bafta’s executive director of awards and content explained the reason behind the move in a statement. Baehr said: "The Royal Albert Hall has been a wonderful home to us for the last six years. As we embark on the next chapter in an incredibly exciting year for film, we can’t wait to kick off our new residency at the Royal Festival Hall with Bafta’s most ambitious celebration yet."

How can I watch the Baftas on TV?

The Baftas awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday February 18 from 7pm-9pm. You can also watch all the gossip from the red carpet on the Baftas YouTube Channel.