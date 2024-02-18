Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BAFTA Awards 2024 will be taking place this weekend. The biggest event in the British film calendar will see celebrities, royalty and Hollywood A-listers descend on London's Southbank, with Oppenheimer already hinted at taking the top spot of Best Film and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

Doctor Who actor David Tennant will be hosting the ceremony, there will also be live performances with Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealing she will be performing her hit song, Murder on the Dancefloor, which has soared high in the charts following the film Saltburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince William is also confirmed to be attending the event solo for the first time as his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery.

The British award ceremony is always held on a Sunday, similar to the Oscars, but what is the reason behind this? Here's everything you need to know about why the BAFTAs are held on a Sunday.

When are the BAFTAs 2024?

The BAFTAs 2024 will be taking place this weekend on Sunday, February 18. The prestigious event will be held at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London, with Doctor Who's David Tennent hosting.

The complete line-up for performers has yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her song Murder on the Dancefloor, which has grown in popularity thanks to the film Saltburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about it on Instagram, Ellis-Bextor said: "I am so excited. I will be performing at the EE BAFTAs 2024. I'm already practising some looks, and I cannot wait."

Why are the BAFTAs on a Sunday?

The BAFTAs are held on a Sunday, there is no definite answer as to why this is, but it could be for a few reasons. Firstly there are many events in the run-up to the BAFTAs, with celebrations kicking off the days running up to the main event, including network brunches, an exclusive annual dinner and nominees event at The National Gallery.

Secondly by holding the event on a Sunday, it won't clash with any movie releases. If it was held on a Friday it could affect a film release date. Thirdly, a Sunday evening slot means that viewers are more likely to tune in, most people will be at home, relaxing on the sofa and getting ready for the new week ahead, so it's more likely to improve audience figures.

The Oscars also takes place on a Sunday, this is also due to viewing figures. The awards ceremony makes millions from advert revenue, similar to the Superbowl which is also held on a Sunday, so it's vital that it airs at the best time to catch its target audience. However, this is bad news for anyone wanting to watch the Oscars outside of North America, with many UK viewers left staying up until the early hours to watch it live.

How can I watch the BAFTAs 2024?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BAFTAs will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage kicking off at 7pm. The Red Carpet will also be streamed live on the BAFTA YouTube channel.