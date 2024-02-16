BAFTAs 2024: Where is the celebrity after party and which celebrities will be attending
The BAFTA Awards will be taking place this Sunday February 18. Doctor Who star David Tennant will be hosting the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank. Emma Stone is set to take home the Best Actress award for her performance in Poor Things and Oppenheimer will definitely be taking home a few of the awards they have been nominated for including Best Film and Best Director Christopher Nolan.
The awards ceremony is quintessentially British with everyone sitting nicely and being on their best behaviour. Prince William will be attending alone as wife Catherine, Princess of Wales rests up following her recent abdominal surgery.
The after party is where the celebrities really let their hair down and celebrate the night. Last year Vogue teamed up with Tiffany &Co and hosted an elegant evening at London’s private members club Annabel’s. Florence Pugh, Lily James, Naomi Campbell and Lily Allen all attended the event. Dua Lipa, Poppy Delevingne and Rege-Jean Page all attend the Netflix BAFTA Afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse in the city.
This year the BAFTAs after party location has not yet been revealed, well to us mere mortals anyway. It seems they will be keeping location details completely on a need to know basis. Celebrities most likely received their invites weeks ago. One thing is for sure the big winners of the night will be partying way into the early hours of the morning.
The BAFTA Award nominees we expect to see at the after parties will be Emma Stone, Barry Keoghan, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi and so many more. We will be sharing all the pics the following day when everyone will be nursing their hangovers.
